Ballet Arizona Presents U.S. Premiere of "Frida": The Powerful Retelling of Frida Kahlo's Life Story Comes to Arizona Feb. 13-16

"We are honored to present the U.S. premiere and await its debut on our stage. From its striking sets and costumes to its enthralling choreography, 'Frida' provides another lens through which to experience this enigmatic artist and icon," said Daniela Cardim, artistic director of Ballet Arizona. Post this

"'Frida' is a powerful ballet that will stay with audiences even after they leave the theater," said Daniela Cardim, artistic director of Ballet Arizona. "We are honored to present the U.S. premiere and eagerly await its debut on our stage. From its striking sets and costumes to its enthralling choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, 'Frida' provides yet another lens through which to experience this enigmatic artist and icon."

Belgian-Colombian choreographer Lopez Ochoa, a prolific, award-winning, and sought-after artist, completed her dance education at the Royal Ballet School of Antwerp and has created more than 100 works for 80 dance companies worldwide. When asked about her inspiration for "Frida," Lopez Ochoa explains, "Creating "Frida" allowed me to channel my profound admiration for a woman who unapologetically lived and breathed her art. Frida Kahlo used her life as a canvas, infusing every piece with raw, personal truth. Her work was never intended to be merely decorative or pleasing to the eye; it was meant to reach deep into the soul. Through her art, she challenged conventions and made us confront the beauty in pain, the strength in vulnerability, and the authenticity of what it is to be a woman through the eyes of a woman. It was a captivating journey to translate her spirit into the language of classical ballet, enriched by contemporary expression."

The show's score, featuring a variety of Mexican instruments, comes from British composer Peter Salem, best known for his work in film and theater. Internationally acclaimed Dutch designer, Dieuweke van Reij, created the costumes and set designs for "Frida," underscoring Ballet Arizona's commitment to partnering with creatives from both the U.S. and abroad to deliver the highest quality performances to Phoenix audiences.

The stage elements are being built locally in Arizona, including expansive sets adorned with intricate large-scale painting. Additionally, costumes and headdresses are being created by designers worldwide, specializing in meticulous ombre dyeing and delicate embroidery.

Ballet Arizona's Opening Night Series Sponsors are F. Francis and Dionne Najafi of Pivotal Foundation. "Frida" is sponsored and produced by Bob Benson and Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance.

Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Ballet Arizona box office at 602-381-1096. Group sales and season subscriptions are also available, as well as tickets to the Studio Spotlight performance. For more information and the full list of showtimes, visit https://balletaz.org/performance/frida/2025-02-13/.

About Ballet Arizona:

Since 1986, Ballet Arizona has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the new artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Daniela Cardim - a former soloist with the Ballet of Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janiero and Dutch National Ballet - Ballet Arizona is excited to follow her lead to the future of dance in Arizona. During its 38th season, the Valley's professional ballet company will present Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, the U.S. premiere of Frida, Spring Mix, All Balanchine and Eroica. The School of Ballet Arizona, under the direction of Maria Simonetti, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 22,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.

Media Contact

Amber Godbehere, Ballet Arizona, 1 6023210492, [email protected], https://balletaz.org/

SOURCE Ballet Arizona; Ballet Arizona