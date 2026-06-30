Ballet Spartanburg Announces Landmark 60th Anniversary Season

"This season reflects our commitment to presenting exceptional ballet, expanding artistic opportunities for our dancers, and creating meaningful experiences for our community." Post this

The presentation of Valse-Fantaisie marks the first time Ballet Spartanburg will present a work by Balanchine, one of the most influential choreographers in the history of ballet. The milestone is part of a season that reflects Ballet Spartanburg's continued artistic growth, expanded repertory, and commitment to bringing exceptional dance to audiences throughout the region.

Since becoming Artistic Director in 2023, Gomez has expanded Ballet Spartanburg's repertory, strengthened the professional company, and introduced audiences to works by some of the most influential voices in dance. The 2026–2027 Season continues that trajectory, bringing together classical masterworks, contemporary ballet, original choreography, and internationally recognized artistic voices.

The season also reflects the continued growth of Ballet Spartanburg's professional company, which has expanded from 18 to 21 dancers. Featuring artists from some of the nation's most respected training institutions and professional companies, the roster represents the organization's ongoing investment in artistic excellence.

"As we celebrate Ballet Spartanburg's 60th Anniversary Season, we are honoring the foundation that generations of artists, patrons, students, and supporters have helped build while continuing to look forward," said Gomez. "This season reflects our commitment to presenting exceptional ballet, expanding artistic opportunities for our dancers, and creating meaningful experiences for our community. From beloved classics to exciting new works, every production has been chosen with the goal of inspiring audiences and demonstrating what Ballet Spartanburg can become in the years ahead."

Rooted in classical tradition and energized by new artistic voices, the season reflects Ballet Spartanburg's ongoing commitment to preserving the legacy of ballet while embracing its future.

BALLET SPARTANBURG'S 2026–2027 SEASON

Cinderella

October 23–25, 2026

Chapman Cultural Center

Ballet Spartanburg opens its 60th Anniversary Season with a new production of Cinderella choreographed by Artistic Director Lona Gomez. Filled with romance, humor, and timeless storytelling, this beloved fairy tale celebrates the transformative power of kindness, courage, and hope.

The Nutcracker

December 11–13, 2026

Twichell Auditorium

Performed with the Spartanburg Philharmonic, Ballet Spartanburg's cherished holiday tradition returns to delight audiences of all ages. Featuring Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live, The Nutcracker remains a treasured part of the Upstate holiday season.

EN STUDIO: Vines & Variations

February 11–13, 2027

Ballet Spartanburg Studios

An intimate evening of original choreography and wine pairings, EN STUDIO: Vines & Variations offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience new works in a close and immersive setting while gaining insight into the creative process.

Momentum

March 26–27, 2027

Chapman Cultural Center

Showcasing the versatility, athleticism, and artistry of Ballet Spartanburg's professional dancers, Momentum brings together contemporary ballet and innovative choreography in a program that highlights the company's evolving artistic voice.

Director's Choice

April 16–18, 2027

Chapman Cultural Center

The season concludes with a dynamic program featuring works by Durante Verzola, Julia Antinozzi, and George Balanchine's Valse-Fantaisie. The production represents a significant artistic milestone for Ballet Spartanburg and reflects the organization's expanding repertory and growing national artistic profile.

Season subscriptions are available now. Tickets to individual performances will be released to the general public on August 1, 2026.

For more information, visit BalletSpartanburg.org or call 864-583-0339.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Bridget Webb

Director of Marketing

Ballet Spartanburg

864-583-0339

[email protected]

SEASON SPONSOR

Ballet Spartanburg's 2026–2027 Season is proudly supported by Contec, Inc., Season Sponsor. Their generous partnership helps make exceptional ballet performances, dance education, and meaningful community engagement possible throughout the season.

ABOUT BALLET SPARTANBURG

Founded in 1966, Ballet Spartanburg is one of the Carolinas' leading nonprofit arts organizations, enriching lives through professional ballet performances, exceptional dance education, and meaningful community engagement. Through its professional company, Center for Dance Education, and outreach initiatives, Ballet Spartanburg serves thousands of individuals annually while fostering the next generation of artists and audiences. Now in its 60th season, the organization continues to honor its rich heritage while advancing a bold vision for the future of dance in the region.

Media Contact

Bridget Webb, Ballet Spartanburg, 1 864-583-0339, [email protected], https://www.balletspartanburg.org

SOURCE Ballet Spartanburg