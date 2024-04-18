Balloon-Games.com Proud to Present its Complete Balloon Game Package

The inventor Bruce Juchniewicz has conceived of a randomly deflatable balloon that offers unique opportunities for both group and solitary play. He has now combined eight such balloons with a hand-powered balloon pump that is safe for children to use.

CHESTER, N.H., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bruce Juchniewicz is the inventor of the randomly deflatable balloon featured on Balloon-Games.com. He and his wife Melissa have now integrated that invention into a complete package featuring eight of the randomly deflatable balloons along with a child-safe hand-powered balloon pump that can be used on the deflatable balloons (or almost any other type of balloon).

This balloon game package presents a robust commercial opportunity to savvy licensees in the game/toy space. Collectively, as a package incorporating both a sizeable hard plastic device and a substantial number of randomly deflatable balloons, the latest offering from Balloon-Games.com can be sold at prices comparable to other popular toys and games sold online and on the shelves of America's largest box store and department store chains.

Noted for his creative and technical skills, Mr. Juchniewicz, a professional builder by trade, applied his practical problem-solving skills to create a randomly deflatable party balloon.

The assembled product that comes out of the package is comprised of a high-quality balloon (bearing the Balloon-Games.com logo) with a lightweight ball trapped inside. The latter is pre-shaped to act as a ball check valve when it touches the nozzle in the right manner. Yet, the ball can be loosened from the nozzle with a good whack of the balloon.

In other words, the balloon deflates whenever the nozzle is left open but stops leaking air when the ball is back in the nozzle. So, while it is certain that the balloon will eventually deflate, it is difficult to predict just when and that unpredictability is where the fun is. In the multi-player game, players take turns hitting it to one another, not knowing who, in the words of Mr. Juchniewicz's patent application, will be "the last player to successfully hit the randomly deflatable in a partially inflated state to the other player."

Then, once the balloon is fully deflated, the game has concluded. Alternatively, a fun variant of the original game is to try not to be the last to hit the balloon before it deflates. In either case, these are fun, exciting, and easily understood game for pretty much all ages – especially now that kids can use the hand-held pump to inflate the balloon. The latter is an important point as kids under the age of eight are advised against attempting to inflate a balloon orally.

Now, with the fun water gun-like handheld balloon air pump, kids much younger than eight can blow up the randomly deflatable balloons themselves and play with friends of all ages (even kids younger than themselves). In fact, using the same balloon product, there is even a a fun and possibly therapeutic game that a child – or even an adult – can play solitaire.

However, the multiplayer "party" version is seen as the primary commercial opportunity at present. Mr. Juchniewicz is eager to distribute his patent-pending balloon product through this package approach. He and his wife Melissa are especially interested in working with established toy and/or game manufacturers that can take this package approach to the masses of game consumers eager for something new that can be enjoyed by all ages. To stay up to date on these developments, please refer to balloon-games.com.

Media Contact

Bruce Juchniewicz, Balloon Games, 1 6037676367, [email protected], balloon-games.com

SOURCE Balloon Games