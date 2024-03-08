Balluff Adds Blue Light and Time-of-Flight Photoelectric Sensors

Balluff's blue light and time-of-flight photoelectric sensors share many common features, including their small cubical housing, operating concept, and IO-Link communication. Post this

The added technologies improve the detection of tricky objects, like those with transparent, dark, and shiny surfaces.

Blue light sensing for background suppression is ideal for reliably detecting transparent, dark, or shiny objects. Blue light has a shorter wavelength than other colors of visible light, so it scatters less, and the light beam is better focused to detect finer details. In addition, blue light penetrates less deeply into materials than other light wavelengths. This minimizes interference with other objects and surfaces and makes object detection even more precise.

The time-of-flight (TOF) technology makes it easy to detect objects safely and reliably, even at long distances — up to 1.5 meters! That's impressive, especially for their small form factor. TOF is particularly advantageous for background suppression, as it allows for backgrounds close to the object to be reliably distinguished from the object.

The 6K photoelectric family additionally includes red light and laser variants. Their uniform features simplify the parameterization and integration of sensors. They are robust, with IP69 protection, making them useful in harsh industrial environments.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/bos-6k-sensor-family-in-new-generation

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products.

