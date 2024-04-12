Balluff Adds Next-Level Capabilities to Code Reader With IO-Link

"In addition to code reading functions, the sensors can provide visibility into the machine and/or application environment." Post this

 Control of digital outputs allows you to trigger the code reader with a direct input (a photoeye, for example) and to fire output for read/no read/code mismatch, etc. This feature was highly requested and allows the IDENT Sensor to easily replace legacy cameras and laser-based barcode readers.

 Total sensor backup and teach button lock-out

 Multiple code tool is an especially helpful addition for applications requiring multiple barcodes/2D codes.

Introduced in 2023, the IDENT sensors read 1D and 2D barcodes and direct part marked codes while providing several other innovative features, including built-in condition monitoring capabilities. The inclusion of IO-Link allows users to integrate code reading without adding separate Ethernet drops and IP addresses for every reader.

In addition to code reading functions, the sensors can provide visibility into the machine and/or application environment. They can monitor internal temperature, vibration, humidity, inclination, signal quality, and operating time — data that can save operators time and money by minimizing downtime and increasing maintenance efficiency. Condition data is transmitted every 60 seconds. Operators can view the data via a dashboard using a web browser. No added software is needed.

These stationary sensors use the MVTec HALCON algorithm, with integrated code quality metrics that allow it to provide a code quality grade in addition to the code data. Users can select from multiple process and data interfaces to meet their needs with support for the REST API and MQTT and IO-Link, and TCP/UDP interfaces.

Fast reading speeds and a working distance of 50 to 600 mm make the IDENT sensors a solid choice for production processes and logistics applications across a wide range of industries, with an IP67 rating, which makes them a good choice for packaging, food, and beverage applications as well. It offers electrical certification for most areas: cULus, CE, UKCA, FCC and WEEE. Versions are available with white and red light or white and infrared light. A standard M12 connection and a teach button make for easy setup.

The firmware update for this vision-based code reader helps it deliver next-level capabilities for the future of manufacturing.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com

About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products.

