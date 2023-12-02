Balluff Canada Marks 25 Years With Open House and Luncheon

"I feel fortunate and proud to have spent the last quarter-century building this team and helping our customers to be more competitive with innovative automation solutions," said Balluff Canada General Manager Norm Clarke. Post this

When: December 8, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Balluff Canada, 1-2840 Argentia Road, Mississauga, ON L5N8G4

Food and Drinks: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

IIoT Presentation: 1 p.m.

When Balluff Canada was founded in 1998, it was known for its precision multiple limit switches. Now in 2023, Balluff is known as a global leader in automation solutions, from sensors and IO-Link on the factory floor to cloud-based data monitoring systems.

"I feel fortunate and proud to have spent the last quarter-century building this team and helping our customers to be more competitive with innovative automation solutions," said Balluff Canada General Manager Norm Clarke.

Balluff's product portfolio includes sensors, identification systems, connectivity solutions, and other automation components that help businesses optimize their manufacturing processes and improve efficiency. The company serves industries such as automotive, packaging, food and beverage, metalworking, and more.

Customers past and present, as well as community members, may check out the latest product demos, meet local sales and service teams, and sit in on a presentation on the power of IIoT.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a light lunch and a mimosa cocktail to toast the occasion. Door prizes will be awarded at a drawing at 2:00 p.m.

Guests can also meet members of Balluff's executive management team from Canada, Germany and the U.S. Clarke, who is also celebrating his 25th anniversary with Balluff Canada, will be there, of course, as well as Florian Hermle, a managing director and fourth-generation member of family that founded Balluff Gmbh in 1921, and Dennis Lewis, regional vice president of the Balluff Americas region.

Balluff Canada thanks its customers for their support and trust and looks forward to serving them for many more years to come.

For more information or to register for the event, visit Balluff Canada 25th anniversary open house - Balluff.

About Balluff

As a leading sensor and automation specialist, Balluff offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative sensor, identification and network solutions, as well as software for integrated system solutions. We give our all to improve the competitive position of our customers by sharing our passion for automation.

Founded in Neuhausen auf den Fildern in 1921, Balluff now employs approximately 4,000 workers in distribution, production and development sites around the globe. This guarantees excellent worldwide product availability for our customers, as well as high-quality consulting and service directly on site.

