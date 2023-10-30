Balluff Grand Opening of Production Facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico

"We believe that business is local and regional – and so is production. That's why the new site in Aguascalientes plays a key role in supplying our customers in the Americas region with locally produced products, high availability, and short delivery times." Post this

Creating perspectives

As a fourth-generation family business, Balluff plans ahead. "One of the guiding principles at Balluff is: we think and act today for tomorrow," explains Nonnenmann. "Our strategies are always future-oriented – in terms of economic efficiency and the environment, technology and product quality, but above all in terms of the people in our company. In this way, we can offer our employees and our business partners and customers a long-term and sustainable perspective." Anyone who starts at Balluff can make a career here.

The company's management is also local – Edgar Gonzalez, who has called Aguascalientes home for many years, leads the new operation site. Currently, Balluff has 70 employees in Aguascalientes, but that number will increase quickly. The plan is to have 100 people on the team by the end of the year – and 700 by 2027 at the latest. Balluff offers modern working environments, the latest production technology, and an energy-efficient technical infrastructure. The installation of a 500 kWp photovoltaic system on the roof of the production and logistics hall is underway. This will enable the site to cover about a third of its needs with its own electricity in the future. Balluff expects to save around 350 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Steady expansion and strong team spirit

Following the successful start of production, Balluff will gradually expand manufacturing in Aguascalientes: Additional assembly lines for sensor and network technology for the American market will follow. Gonzalez is looking forward to the new tasks and is confident of a smooth production start-up: "In the past months, we have already been able to experience how well the international cooperation between the various Balluff locations works and we have benefitted from the experience of our colleagues." Teams of experts from Hungary, China, and Germany trained the employees in Mexico before the start of production. Gonzalez emphasizes, "Our colleagues have worked very hard for us. We clearly felt the special Balluff family spirit: everyone working together."

Balluff is starting in Aguascalientes with a production area of 7,000 m² and the option to expand this if required. The space for this has already been reserved. For the sensor and automation specialist, the establishment of the Mexican production site is a milestone and just one of several major projects this year – Balluff is significantly optimizing its own production network this year. In addition to the Aguascalientes project, the company has significantly expanded its production sites in Veszprém, Hungary, and Chengdu, China. With the expansion of production capacities in three regions, Balluff is creating the conditions for more stable global supply chains, shortened delivery times, and advanced sustainability.

About the company Balluff

Founded in 1921 in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff with its 3900 employees worldwide stands for innovative technology, quality, and cross-industry experience in industrial automation. As a leading sensor and automation specialist, the fourth-generation family-owned company offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality sensor, identification, network, and software solutions.

In 2022, the Balluff Group recorded sales of around 567 million euros. In addition to its central headquarters in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff has sales, production, and development locations around the globe and is represented by 38 subsidiaries and other agencies in 61 countries. This guarantees customers fast worldwide availability of products and a high quality of advice and service directly on-site.

Media Contact

Juli Hale, Balluff, 18005438390, [email protected], https://www.balluff.com/

SOURCE Balluff