Balluff Inc. Expands Its Power Cable Offering to Include M12 Connections

FLORENCE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff expands its power cable portfolio to include M12 S-coded and L-coded power cables, purpose-built for delivering reliable power to field I/O systems—including the newest generation of Balluff I/O-Link master blocks. These compact, high-performance cables complement Balluff's field I/O architecture by providing robust, space-saving power delivery for distributed control panels, I/O hubs, and smart automation components. Complex optical sensors, smart cameras, and compact sensing devices benefit from these slim connectors, which fit easily into tight spaces where cable routing and connector clearance are limited. Compared to traditional 7/8-inch connectors, the smaller M12 form factor reduces footprint and enables greater layout flexibility across modern automation environments.
Balluff's M12 connectors support multiple widely used coding standards, including S-coded (3- and 4-pin) and L-coded (4-pin and 5-pin) options. These variations enable a flexible, standardized power platform that simplifies wiring, reduces cable inventory, and supports integration with IO-Link, Ethernet-based vision systems, and smart-sensor networks.
L-coded M12 connectors are engineered for high-current DC power applications and support up to 16 A. S-coded M12 connectors are designed for higher-voltage AC power applications up to 630 V and 12A per contact. As IO-Link masters and field I/O blocks continue to evolve and require greater power delivery, these connector types offer compact, high-current capability with mechanical keying that prevents misconnection—making them ideal for powering networked automation components.
Standardization across connector families reduces integration complexity, streamlines spare-parts management, and improves cross-device compatibility. M12 connectors also support fast, reliable installation and replacement, minimizing downtime by allowing technicians to swap cables without extensive rewiring. This consistency simplifies troubleshooting and accelerates system expansion.
Balluff's M12 power cables support the growing demand for compact, networked, and multifunctional sensing technologies. Optical sensors and industrial vision systems require reliable power delivery, flexible connectivity, and scalable communication options—capabilities this expanded M12 offering directly enables.
