Balluff Inc. Expands Its Power Cable Offering to Include M12 Connections

Balluff expands its power cable portfolio to include M12 S-coded and L-coded power cables, purpose-built for delivering reliable power to field I/O systems—including the newest generation of Balluff I/O-Link master blocks. These compact, high-performance cables complement Balluff's field I/O architecture by providing robust, space-saving power delivery for distributed control panels, I/O hubs, and smart automation components. Complex optical sensors, smart cameras, and compact sensing devices benefit from these slim connectors, which fit easily into tight spaces where cable routing and connector clearance are limited. Compared to traditional 7/8-inch connectors, the smaller M12 form factor reduces footprint and enables greater layout flexibility across modern automation environments.

FLORENCE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff expands its power cable portfolio to include M12 S-coded and L-coded power cables, purpose-built for delivering reliable power to field I/O systems—including the newest generation of Balluff I/O-Link master blocks. These compact, high-performance cables complement Balluff's field I/O architecture by providing robust, space-saving power delivery for distributed control panels, I/O hubs, and smart automation components. Complex optical sensors, smart cameras, and compact sensing devices benefit from these slim connectors, which fit easily into tight spaces where cable routing and connector clearance are limited. Compared to traditional 7/8-inch connectors, the smaller M12 form factor reduces footprint and enables greater layout flexibility across modern automation environments.