Balluff Inc. Restructures its Marketing Communications Division and Partners with Lohre & Associates

FLORENCE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, implements a marketing communications restructuring strategy to drive greater focus in the region and country. Balluff GmbH's restructuring earlier this year gives Balluff Inc. latitude in managing its internal and external marketing goals. Balluff Inc. realigns its resources by partnering with Lohre & Associates for future marketing communication efforts.
Balluff Inc. leverages Lohre & Associates' expertise in the latest marketing trends and best practices to effectively penetrate the market with targeted campaigns, programs, content, social media, and more. Lohre & Associates, a full-service marketing communication agency specializing in industrial manufacturing, offers its industry knowledge to help Balluff effectively reach its targeted audiences.
Balluff specializes in sensor and automation technologies for multiple industries. As a family-run company with global headquarters near Stuttgart, Germany, Balluff dedicates itself to providing products with consistent quality and reliability to customers. The commitment to customers' success is evident in accepting challenges, meeting demanding requirements, and developing advanced technologies. A customer-centric focus enables Balluff to better understand and serve customers. These partnerships allow the development of high-quality sensors, identification, and image processing solutions, including network technology and software for automation requirements.
Lohre & Associates, Inc., headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, serves the marketing communication needs of clients in the electrical, mechanical, manufacturing, fabricating, engineering, and other industrial sectors.
