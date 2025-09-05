Balluff Inc. Restructures its Marketing Communications Division and Partners with Lohre & Associates

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, implements a marketing communications restructuring strategy to drive greater focus in the region and country. Balluff GmbH's restructuring earlier this year gives Balluff Inc. latitude in managing its internal and external marketing goals. Balluff Inc. realigns its resources by partnering with Lohre & Associates for future marketing communication efforts.

FLORENCE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, implements a marketing communications restructuring strategy to drive greater focus in the region and country. Balluff GmbH's restructuring earlier this year gives Balluff Inc. latitude in managing its internal and external marketing goals. Balluff Inc. realigns its resources by partnering with Lohre & Associates for future marketing communication efforts.