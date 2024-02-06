Balluff Offers Simplified I/O Hubs with Lightweight, Sustainable Housings

Balluff's simplified I/O hubs provide fast, effective signal transmission and reduced signal runtimes. They have 16 digital inputs or eight digital inputs and eight digital outputs, allowing for flexible exchange and easy project expansion. Post this

The most notable difference is the optimized plastic housing made with recycled materials and without epoxy potting. Still, it meets the same high standards for vibration, fall, and shock as the other I/O hubs in the portfolio, but with a view of the module's inner workings. A QR code printed on the body provides quick access to documentation.

Don't let the "simplified" description fool you. They offer plenty of functionality and some enhanced features. They provide fast, effective signal transmission and reduced signal runtimes. They have 16 digital inputs or 8 digital inputs and 8 digital outputs. This allows for flexible exchange and easy project expansion. They provide eight standardized M12 ports, four of which can be configured variably.

Variants with NPN, PNP, and an extension port are also available.

With an IP67 safety rating and a temperature range of −20…60 °C, they can be used in most industries, but are especially well suited for automotive, including battery assembly and production lines; assembly machines, robotics, metalworking, and general automation. Status LEDs provide an easy view of their diagnostics.

Designed with deliberate simplicity, these new hubs deliver I/O functions without complex add-ons that aren't needed for some applications. This makes them an excellent choice for an entry into IO-Link. And the strong cost-to-performance ratio makes them an ideal choice for those with high-volume needs.

Like all Balluff I/O modules, these enable the integration of standard sensors and actuators in IO-Link topologies. Additionally, they deliver high savings potential because they reduce the number of fieldbus modules and enable efficient scaling of the application.

Simply put, they are a solid solution for getting started with the IO-Link standard or for completing versatile applications in a cost-effective manner.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/simple-and-good-new-generation-of-io-link-sensor-actuator-hubs

