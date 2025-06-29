Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to Exhibit at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show Under Joint Initiative "The Land of Balsamico"

"Today, more than ever, it is essential that we underline the distinction between these two authentic, Made in Italy products and imitators which populate the American market." Post this

"The United States is one of the countries with the highest export rate for our products; Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI produces roughly 95 million liters of product for a global turnover of nearly a billion euros – 90% of which is exported. The Summer Fancy Food Show is our chance to spotlight authenticity, to interact with industry insiders, and to fully convey the complexity of Balsamico to uninitiated consumers," adds Cesare Mazzetti, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. "The U.S. alone accounts for nearly a quarter of our exports, and we strongly believe in this market because of its passion and attention toward Italian-made products. However, it is essential to invest in robust educational efforts about authenticity and the importance of 'Modena' as a key element of recognition."

The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI Consortium will present a variety of opportunities to engage with the product throughout the three-day show, including educational masterclasses led by Robert Campana, founder of "Stop Italian Sounding," a platform that spotlights the distinct differences between authentic Italian products and their imitators. Also on tap are product tastings that showcase Balsamic Vinegar of Modena's versatility, including artisanal gelato from award-winning gelatiera Patrizia Pasqualetti topped with Balsamico di Modena Invecchiato – and custom cocktails crafted with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, served both at the booth and at the nearby ICE Lounge.

Tastings of pure, Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO, meanwhile, will also be available at the booth, served on its own in order to properly convey the product's unique flavor and aroma.

Founded in 2023, The Land of Balsamico is committed not only to consumer education and quality assurance, but also to enhancing product placement through targeted market research and expanding global marketing efforts on a national, community, and international level. Lastly, the project endeavors to emphasize the inextricable link between both products and Modena, their land of origin, where the tradition of balsamic dates back centuries.

About Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena reigns as one of Italy's most important agri-food products. Dating back to ancient Roman times, when cooked grape musts were used as a sweetener and condiment, production of Balsamic Vinegar became indissolubly linked with Modena by the 11th century. Today, production specifications require that the assembly of raw materials, processing, maturation, and/or aging in containers from precious wood, must take place in the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia. A minimum maturation period of 60 days takes place in barrels, vats, or casks made from precious woods such as sessile oak, chestnut, mulberry, or juniper. If the product is aged for more than three years, the packaging also bears the word "Aged." In order for the product to be certified as Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, analytic and organoleptic tests by expert technicians and tasters are performed. The packaging must bear the words Aceto Balsamico di Modena IGP or the translated Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. An extremely versatile product, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena can bring harmony and balance to the different characteristics of a dish's individual ingredients. Its distinctive characteristics include a clear and brilliant appearance, intense color, a bitter-sweet, balanced flavor, and a slightly acetic and delicate aroma, persistent with woody overtones.

About Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO

Traditional Balsamic Vinegar is made exclusively from cooked must which is aged for a minimum of 12 years in small barrels arranged in batteries. When it is aged over 25 years, it receives its "Extravecchio" or "Extra-old" status; the older it gets, the denser it becomes in consistency, and the richer its fragrance and flavor bouquet become. Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is produced in accordance with PDO (Protection Designation of Origin) regulations. Also known as DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) in Italy, these products are strongly linked to the place where they are made. The PDO designations signifies that every part of the production – from grape harvesting to bottling – must take place in Modena. Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena features a red and yellow PDO seal on the bottle. It also is exclusively packaged in its signature, 100 ml bottle designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1987, and is the only official bottle for all producers. The product must pass a series of tests carried out by a panel of expert tasters before it can obtain approval for bottling, which takes place exclusively at a bottling center authorized by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture and subject to inspections throughout the entire production chain. Each bottle is closed with a special numbered seal, the only incontrovertible guarantee of authenticity and quality. It is best savored uncooked and dotted on risotto and fresh pastas; aged cheeses like Parmigiano Reggiano; or even gelato.

Media Contact

Alexandra Bruzzese, Stuntman PR, 39 3887345287, [email protected]

SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena