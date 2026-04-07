Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) to Host "Summer of Possibilities Fair," Connecting Families with Access to More Than $2 million in Free Summer Programs for Kids

"This event is about bringing families together, celebrating the incredible work happening across our city, and making it easier for parents and caregivers to connect their children with enriching programs." - Alysia Lee, President and CEO, Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Post this

"Summer should be a time when Baltimore's young people feel engaged, supported, and excited about what is possible," said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund. "This event is about bringing families together, celebrating the incredible work happening across our city, and making it easier for parents and caregivers to connect their children with enriching programs."

Featured experiences at the "Summer of Possibilities Fair" will include:

A live step show from Coach G Academy Inc.

Interactive storytelling with music and balloons from Play Dates with Miss Brittney

Puppetry and performance from String Theory Theater

A storytelling activation from Youth Whisper Organization

And more!

At the event, Baltimore families will be able to meet program staff, ask questions, and register on-site for free summer opportunities spanning STEM, arts, dance, music, wellness, leadership development, sports, and more. Families can also expect opportunities to engage with various programs in real-time, while learning more about what's available to them at no-cost in Baltimore.

These opportunities are funded through BCYF's Summer of Possibilities Fund with a $2 million annual investment to support youth programs across Baltimore City, with a focus on BIPOC-led organizations and programs serving youth ages 14 to 24.

"We want families to leave not just having had a great time, but knowing exactly where their children can learn, grow, and thrive this summer," added Lee.

The Summer of Possibilities Fair is free and open to the public! Register today at https://forms.bcyfund.org/260568527799881.

About the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.

Media Contact

Brandon Hansen, Baltimore Children & Youth Fund, 410-505-8459, [email protected], https://bcyfund.org/

SOURCE Baltimore Children & Youth Fund