Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Brings Families Together at "Summer of Possibilities Fair," Showcasing More Than $2 Million in Publicly Funded Summer Programs for Kids

Held This Past Saturday at R House, the Free Fair Featured On-Site Connections to Baltimore Youth Programs, Giving Families a Hands-On Look at Opportunities Available This Summer for Local Children

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) welcomed local families to R House on Saturday for its "Summer of Possibilities Fair," an interactive community event designed to connect parents, caregivers, and young people with more than $2 million in publicly funded summer camps and programs available to Charm City residents.

Throughout the day, families explored a wide range of youth opportunities while experiencing Baltimore's publicly funded programs in action through live performances, storytelling, crafts, and other family-friendly activities. The fair created a lively, hands-on environment where children could discover new interests and caregivers could engage directly with the organizations providing enriching summer experiences, with many offering free signups on the spot.

"The Summer of Possibilities Fair is just a snapshot of what access to resources can look like when families are able to engage directly with the organizations serving Baltimore's young people," said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund. "It was special seeing children light up as they explored new interests, while parents were able to have real conversations, get their questions answered, and leave with a better sense of what's available to their families this summer."

These opportunities are funded through BCYF's Summer of Possibilities Fund with a $2 million annual investment to support youth programs across Baltimore City, with a focus on BIPOC-led organizations and programs serving youth ages 14 to 24.

Event Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nsxbyyht4pm2h52cqb2fp/ACwuEBjYJWItim_2YE3nS4I/Pics?rlkey=3696pj1uq27gt5o4jgkuqgemn&subfolder_nav_tracking=1&st=24grd62y&dl=0

Event Video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1o4LLKaO-Hum9SqD3IrZ5cZcl81dUPVwC

(Credit: Baltimore Children & Youth Fund]

About the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.

Media Contact

Brandon Hansen, Baltimore Children & Youth Fund, 410-505-8459, [email protected], https://bcyfund.org/

SOURCE Baltimore Children & Youth Fund