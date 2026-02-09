Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Launches "Living the Dream" Black History Month Campaign, Linking Baltimore's Legacy to Black Youth Shaping the City's Future

"Baltimore is building a bright future for its young people every day, and that effort is being led from the ground up." - Alysia Lee, President and CEO of BCYF Post this

With the Youth Master Plan now entering its second phase, BCYF is inviting young people, community members, and youth-serving organizations to help shape the priorities that will guide the work ahead.

"The Youth Master Plan is grounded in the belief that real progress starts with listening," said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of BCYF. "When priorities are informed by the people closest to the work, the result is more meaningful action and a clearer path to progress across Baltimore."

'Living the Dream' will roll out throughout the month with a public series of story-driven spotlights and youth-focused content, including:

Signature story spotlights featuring BCYF-funded organizations and youth leaders expanding opportunity and youth voice across Baltimore

A new, short-form video series that centers young people and shows how the Baltimore Youth Master Plan connects to everyday experiences, real priorities, and visible progress

A featured conversation with BCYF leadership and grantees that unpacks legacy, responsibility, and the youth-led work shaping Baltimore's next chapter

Community engagement moments that help Baltimore follow the stories, share them, and connect more directly with the leaders behind the work

"The 'Living the Dream' campaign is our way of honoring the Black community's legacy in Baltimore, while lifting up those who are turning it into forward momentum," added Lee. "Baltimore is building a bright future for its young people every day, and that effort is being led from the ground up."

Phase Two of the Baltimore Youth Master Plan is now underway. To learn more about the plan and the Phase Two engagement process, visit: https://bcyfund.org/baltimore-youth-master-plan/

To share input as part of Phase Two, please use the appropriate form below to sign up to be a Youth Master Plan Builder:

Individual Builder: https://forms.bcyfund.org/252517089698877

Organization Builder: https://forms.bcyfund.org/252516613892057

About the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.

