Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Launches Stage B of the Baltimore Youth Master Plan, Expanding Community Participation and Peer-City Collaboration

Stage B introduces a community working group structure rooted in BCYF's founding task force model and expands peer city Opening Plenaries to Philadelphia and Oakland, deepening the youth and community engagement powering Baltimore's first Youth Master Plan.

BALTIMORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) today announced the formal launch of Stage B of the Baltimore Youth Master Plan, the city's youth-led blueprint for expanding opportunity and wellness across Baltimore. Developed through community input and collaboration with peer cities, the Youth Master Plan is designed to translate youth-identified priorities into coordinated action, aligning grassroots organizations and decision-makers around shared priorities that strengthen outcomes for Baltimore's young people.

Stage B of the plan's development is focused on organizing what Baltimore has heard into clear focus areas, stronger coordination across the city's youth ecosystem, and a shared path forward that residents and organizations can see and participate in. Now underway, BCYF is inviting young people, community members, and youth-serving organizations to help shape the priorities and next steps that will guide the work ahead.

The plan's development is also informed by BCYF's opening plenaries, which offer immersive peer city learning exchanges through the Learning Lab that connect Baltimore youth leaders and grassroots partners with counterparts in cities navigating similar challenges. The opening plenaries have connected Baltimore leaders with counterparts in New Orleans and Harlem, and will soon expand to Philadelphia and Oakland.

BCYF's dual approach model of funding and capacity building through the Learning Lab draws directly from its origins as a community-driven effort. In 2017, a community task force made up of local leaders, youth program providers, and City government representatives developed the original blueprint for how the Fund would operate and invest in Baltimore's young people. Stage B's working groups represent the next chapter of that approach, built to organize community input into clear focus areas and move the plan forward with the same level of public participation that shaped BCYF from the start.

Stage B engagement is being actively rolled out through the coming months and will include community working group sessions, the opening plenary learning experiences, gather! community dinners, Learning Circles, and ongoing opportunities for young people, residents, and organizations to share input and stay connected as priorities take shape.

"The Youth Master Plan is grounded in the belief that real progress starts with listening," said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of BCYF. "Stage B is about widening the circle, organizing what young people and residents have told us into priorities the city can act on together, and making sure the people closest to the work are helping define what comes next."

Stage B of the Baltimore Youth Master Plan is now underway. To learn more about the plan and the engagement process, visit: https://bcyfund.org/baltimore-youth-master-plan/

To better understand the challenges many Baltimore youth navigate each day and the vision behind the Youth Master Plan, watch a short video sharing one young person's perspective here.

About the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.

