Baltimore City Public Schools Pledges $1 Million to Support Educators Across the District

"This funding project is a testament to our commitment to supporting our teachers so they can leave a lasting impact in our classrooms, with our students, and in our communities."

"Baltimore City Public Schools is directly supporting their teachers by funding supplies that will help both educators and their students succeed in the classroom," said Alix Guerrier, CEO Of DonorsChoose. "Baltimore City Public Schools recognizes the passion, creativity, and frontline wisdom their teachers have, and City Schools is showing this trust by uplifting the DonorsChoose projects their educators create on behalf of their students."

Since DonorsChoose was founded in 2000, more than 4,000 City Schools teachers have received $9 million for projects that help them go above and beyond in the classroom. The new collaboration between City Schools and DonorsChoose will further the support for Baltimore educators.

Serving approximately 76,000 students, Baltimore City Public Schools is committed to providing a world-class education through the Blueprint for Success, which addresses the critical areas of student wholeness, literacy, and staff leadership. The goal of City Schools is to create learning communities where our students will learn, grow, and graduate from our high schools college and career ready, and equipped to succeed wherever their life may take them.

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.5 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

