Baltimore County Criminal Defense Attorney Announces Launch of New Firm and Website

Seger Law, LLC, a new criminal defense firm led by Chelsey Seger, has launched in Towson, MD, providing comprehensive legal defense across Baltimore County. Visit their new website for details.

TOWSON, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of Seger Law, LLC, a criminal defense firm located in Towson, MD, and serving clients throughout Baltimore County and the surrounding areas. Led by experienced attorney Chelsey Seger, the firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal representation for clients facing criminal charges or looking to fight a conviction. Alongside the firm's debut, a brand new website has been unveiled, offering a user-friendly platform for prospective clients to learn more about the new firm's services and Attorney Seger's legal experience.

While many criminal defense law firms offer a limited range of practice areas where they can represent clients, Seger Law, LLC provides a more robust array of practice areas, ranging from misdemeanors and traffic violations to violent and white-collar crimes. Clients of Seger Law, LLC can trust that Attorney Seger will be with them every step of the way through their entire case. Seger Law, LLC also offers services in post-conviction relief for those who have been wrongfully convicted. Attorney Seger is a fighter through and through, ready to fight for you.

The founding of Seger Law, LLC comes at an exciting time as Attorney Seger seeks to further cement her knowledge and influence as a leading voice in criminal defense. As a woman-owned and operated business, Seger Law, LLC is a firm that understands the issues that affect both men and women when navigating the criminal justice process. With experience as both a defense attorney and a former prosecutor, clients can feel confident that Attorney Seger will have his or her back every step of the way.

Ultimately, the launching of Attorney Seger's new firm and accompanying website is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. Attorney Seger looks forward to being the voice and advocate for men and women navigating the most challenging circumstances of their lives.

Visit Seger Law, LLC's new website at https://www.segerlawfirm.com/ or call 443-208-4692 to schedule a free consultation.

