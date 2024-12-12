Baltimore Museum of Industry and Baltimore Community Foundation Celebrate the Success of Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge Event

"Labor + Innovation: Echoes From the Key Bridge highlights the strength and unity of Baltimore's communities. BCF is deeply committed to preserving and uplifting the voices of those who make our city what it is — resilient, hardworking, and deeply connected." Crystal Harden-Lindsey, BCF Post this

These oral histories will become part of BMI's permanent collection, amplifying the often-overlooked contributions of workers and immigrants while preserving the legacy of the Key Bridge collapse.

The program featured a moderated discussion led by local radio and podcast producer Aaron Henkin. Panelists included Aldana, Director of Immigrant Affairs for the Mayor's Office Catalina Rodriguez Lima, and port worker and artist Wendell Supreme Shannon, among others, sharing their personal and professional connections to the collapse. The audience was also moved by a tribute reading from Latinx poet and author Melania Luisa Marte, whose poem honored the lives lost.

A pop-up art exhibit was a visual centerpiece of the evening, showcasing original works by Shannon, local artist Kimberly Sheridan, and renowned muralist Roberto Marquez. Each piece commemorated the six workers who lost their lives, blending storytelling and art to highlight the human impact of the tragedy.

"The success of Labor + Innovation: Echoes From the Key Bridge reaffirms the importance of bringing Baltimore's labor stories to the forefront," said Brianne Mobley, public engagement manager at the BMI. "This event was more than a program — it was a testament to the resilience and humanity of those who have shaped our city's history. By capturing and sharing these stories, we remind ourselves of the dignity of work, the strength of community, and the importance of honoring the voices that too often go unheard. There's no better way to reflect on Baltimore's identity than through the lens of its workers and their contributions."

Baltimore Community Foundation awarded BMI a $25,000 grant for this project in the summer via its "Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund," which has raised $16 million so far and continues to support those impacted by the bridge collapse. Additional funding came from a coalition of supporters including Ports America Chesapeake, STA of Baltimore Charitable Legacy, Inc., and the Baltimore National Heritage Area.

This project is part of BMI's Labor + Innovation quarterly series, which explores the intersection of work, art, and community. Co-produced by interdisciplinary artist Cheyanne Zadia, the series continues to engage audiences with stories that reflect Baltimore's unique history and identity.

For more information about BMI and its programs, visit http://www.thebmi.org.

For more information about BCF's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, visit: https://bcf.org/maryland-tough-baltimore-strong-key-bridge-fund.

About The Baltimore Museum of Industry

The Baltimore Museum of Industry offers exhibitions, tours, hands-on activities and programs that recognize the dignity of work. The BMI is located at 1415 Key Highway, Baltimore MD 21230. Free onsite parking is available. Tickets and information at http://www.thebmi.org and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at @BMIatWork.

About Baltimore Community Foundation

For over 50 years, the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has connected people who are passionate about their community and purposeful in their philanthropy. BCF amplifies donors' philanthropy with strategic grants, impact investments, special initiatives, and advocacy to strengthen schools and neighborhoods. Visit http://www.bcf.org to discover meaningful giving, invest your funds wisely, and join a diverse community working for a better Baltimore.

