Baltimore's Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. Celebrates Debut Ranking on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List

For more than three decades, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. has been a trusted name in the Baltimore area. Founded in 1989 by Wayne Roland, the company's reputation has been built on old-fashioned craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. In 2021, the company passed into the capable hands of Brittany Rich and her husband John, the second-generation owners. Brittany and John have focused on maintaining the same level of customer service while incorporating more modern technology and mechanisms under their leadership.

Brittany and John are committed to upholding the values and quality that have made Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. a trusted name in the industry. Their tagline, "Old Fashioned Craftsmanship for the Modern Generation," reflects the company's dedication to preserving the company's rich background while embracing innovation.

"My father, Wayne Roland, started the company from nothing in 1989. Knocking doors to get his name out there" Brittany said. "My husband John and I came on board in 2008...we were able to learn the ins and outs of the business and gain the experience needed to make Roland Slate our own in 2021. We feel so honored to carry on the family business and take the company to the next level."

Specializing in a variety of roofing materials, including slate, copper, asphalt shingles, cedar shake, and Spanish tile, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. offers comprehensive services that extend beyond roofing. Their expertise also covers gutters, masonry, chimney repair, and snow guards. The company has earned a stellar reputation as one of Baltimore's top historic roofing contractors.

In an industry where excellence is paramount, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. shines as an example of unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. As the company celebrates their inclusion in the 2023 Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List, they look forward to continuing their legacy of providing outstanding services to the Baltimore community. Under Brittany and John's leadership, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. is poised for a future marked by innovation, growth, and a steadfast commitment to their valued customers.

