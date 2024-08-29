BAMFI Releases New Guide To Enhance Law Enforcement Response To Missing Persons Cases

At BAMFI, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every missing person receives the attention and resources necessary to bring them home. This guide is more than just a collection of best practices—it is a call to action. Post this

Key Features of the Guide:

• Underreporting of Missing Minority Individuals: The guide sheds light on the disparities in reporting missing minority individuals, particularly children, and provides strategies for addressing these gaps.

• Alert Systems: A detailed overview of various alert systems, such as the AMBER and Silver Alerts, is included to aid in locating missing persons under specific criteria.

• Improving Law Enforcement Response: The guide outlines actionable steps for law enforcement agencies to enhance their response to missing persons cases.

• Collaboration with the Media: Emphasis is placed on how to build strong, effective partnerships between law enforcement and the media to improve case visibility and outcomes.

• Impact of BAMFI's Initiatives: The guide highlights BAMFI's ongoing efforts to raise awareness and drive change in missing persons investigations, particularly within minority communities.

"It is my recommendation that law enforcement agencies consider implementing a mandatory supervisory response for all reports of missing children and adults when a call for service is dispatched. This would ensure that these cases are prioritized right away, significantly enhancing the chances for a swift escalation and prioritization of the investigation," said Chuck Fleeger, Retired Assistant Police Chief of the College Station Police Department and Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. "I am grateful to the Black and Missing Foundation for creating the Law Enforcement Best Practices Guide: Missing Persons Investigations, and I look forward to the impact it has on agencies across the country."

BAMFI has partnered with several leading law enforcement agencies, including the Oakland Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, Arlington Police Department, and Montgomery County Police Department, among others, to ensure this guide reaches those on the front lines and maximizes its impact.

BAMFI encourages law enforcement personnel to take advantage of this valuable resource to improve their investigative practices and guarantee that each missing person's case is handled with the utmost priority.

The guide is available to law enforcement agencies at no cost. Agencies can find more information and request access by completing a form on BAMFI's website at https://www.blackandmissinginc.com/law-enforcement-best-practice-guide/.

