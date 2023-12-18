Ban-Koe and RF Technologies Team Up to Enhance Senior Safety and Staff Care Efficiency in Healthcare Settings

"We're thrilled to partner with RF Technologies, integrating Code Alert® Quick Response Nurse Call with Wander Management into our solutions, prioritizing safety and secure living environments." Post this

With this new partnership, Ban-Koe's customers now have access to RF Technologies Code Alert® Quick Response wireless Nurse Call solution with Wander Management system—providing safety for residents, liability mitigation for business owners, and the peace of mind that families expect for their loved ones.

"We're thrilled to partner with RF Technologies and offer this innovative solution to our customers," said Dan Daley, VP of Sales of Ban-Koe Companies. "The integration of the Code Alert® Quick Response Nurse Call with Wander Management system into our existing security and life safety solutions is a perfect fit. This expansion enhances our suite of security solutions, prioritizing safety and secure living environments. Previously, we provided comprehensive segments of the solution for healthcare, and now, with the RF Technologies suite of solutions for long-term care, we can position ourselves completely."

RF Technologies Code Alert® system provides healthcare staff with real-time location tracking, fall detection, and patient identification alerts, allowing staff to respond quickly to incidents and provide necessary patient care.

The system also gives residents the discreet option of wearing transmitters reducing wandering while helping staff stay informed and aware of residents' whereabouts.

"We have always been dedicated to ensuring the safety, privacy, and dignity of all senior residents and patients," stated Bob Nahorski, Chief Sales Officer at RF Technologies. "We are excited about our partnership with Ban-Koe, which will provide family members and healthcare staff with greater assurance that their loved ones and patients are being cared for properly and kept safe. As we strive to expand and strengthen our dominance in the long-term care market, partnering with Ban-Koe was an obvious choice. We are delighted to welcome their superior level of services in the Midwest to our customers."

Ban-Koe customers can now benefit from RF Technologies wireless nurse call with wander management solution, in addition to the company's extended line of workplace security solutions designed to promote safety.

About Ban-Koe Companies

Ban-Koe is a leading provider of comprehensive solutions for workplace security and managing the workforce. With a wide range of integrated hardware, software, and services, Ban-Koe delivers cutting-edge technology to help businesses improve their operations and safeguard their premises. Since 1981, the company has designed and partnered with top innovators to provide solutions that help streamline workforce management processes, enhance employee productivity, and optimize operational efficiency while maintaining a safe and secure working environment.

For information, visit: https://www.bankoe.com/

About RF Technologies

RF Technologies provides safety solutions at over 11,000 senior living, healthcare, education and hospitality facilities nationwide. Life safety solutions such as CODE ALERT® Wander Management, QUICK RESPONSE® Wireless Nurse Call, SAFE PLACE® Infant Security, and HELP ALERT® reduce risk for residents, staff, and the facility; innovations such as RFT CARES® smartphone application improve caregiver coordination and efficiency. Backed by 35 years of experience in senior living, RF Technologies' solutions are UL-certified to meet today's life safety standards.

For information visit: http://www.rft.com

Media Contact

Amanda Lakanen, Ban-Koe Companies, 1 800-969-9633, [email protected], www.bankoe.com

