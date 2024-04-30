Ban-Koe Companies Announces Integration with Hanwha Vision to Enhance vIDix Control Capabilities

Our integrated systems work harmoniously, offering important insights to make accurate decisions and safeguard your facility in real-time. Post this

"Customers will experience greater control over their facilities than ever before," said Dan Daley, Vice President of Sales & Engineering at Ban-Koe. "Cameras can be paired with individual doors or monitor points (inputs), and administrators can choose which cameras are associated with which door or monitor points and which alarm events will trigger video from the associated cameras."

This integration will be accessible for vIDix Control systems version 7 or later and Hanwha Vision customers. Users can display live video by clicking on the associated door or monitor point. Or, if a user is working with the mapping module within the web client, they can click on a camera icon to display live video.

"Our integrated systems work harmoniously, offering important insights to make accurate decisions and safeguard your facility in real-time," continued Daley. "For example, if any configured alarm events become active within the system, the associated camera will automatically display live video on screen."

Users can also view recorded video captured during previous alarm events, gaining valuable insights into what happened during that period, whether it was the night before, the day before or even the past weekend.

Ban-Koe Companies is honored to take part in this integration with Hanwha Vision to provide customers with enhanced control and peace of mind regarding their workplace security needs.

