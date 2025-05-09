Banafshe Law Firm, PC Changes Name to BANA LAW, PC After 22 Years of Service

Banafshe Law Firm is now BANA LAW
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than two decades of representing injury victims across California, Banafshe Law Firm, PC has formally changed its name to BANA LAW, PC. This update reflects a change in name only. The firm's leadership, legal team, values, and mission remain exactly the same.
"This is a name change only. Our commitment to our clients, our results, and our legal team remains unchanged," said founding attorney P. Ryan Banafshe.
BANA LAW, PC has successfully handled thousands of personal injury and wrongful death claims, securing hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of individuals and families. The firm is known for its aggressive representation, personalized strategy, and client-focused approach during some of the most difficult moments of a person's life. To learn more about the firm's services, visit: https://www.banalaw.com/practice-areas/personal-injury/wrongful-death/.
To accompany the transition, the firm has released a short video: https://youtu.be/6IO44YA2vLs
The team continues to serve clients statewide in serious injury and wrongful death cases, including catastrophic injuries, spinal trauma, and fatal accidents.
For more information, visit https://www.banalaw.com
