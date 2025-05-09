Banafshe Law Firm, PC Changes Name to BANA LAW, PC After 22 Years of Service

Banafshe Law Firm is now BANA LAW

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than two decades of representing injury victims across California, Banafshe Law Firm, PC has formally changed its name to BANA LAW, PC. This update reflects a change in name only. The firm's leadership, legal team, values, and mission remain exactly the same.

"This is a name change only. Our commitment to our clients, our results, and our legal team remains unchanged," said founding attorney P. Ryan Banafshe.