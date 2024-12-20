Bancolombia CEO Juan Carlos Mora Joins Acumen as Board Member

Since 2013, Acumen has advanced sustainable development and climate resilience in Colombia through impact investments in agriculture and energy.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumen, a global nonprofit impact investor, announced today the appointment of Juan Carlos Mora, Chief Executive Officer of Bancolombia, to its Board of Directors. Mora officially joined the Board in October and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in banking, innovation, and sustainability to Acumen's mission of eliminating poverty through inclusive market-based solutions.

As CEO of Bancolombia, a financial group serving over 30 million clients across the Americas, Mora has long championed sustainable development and financial inclusion. Under his leadership, Bancolombia gained recognition as one of the world's most sustainable banks, ranking on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. He is also part of the 30 global leaders appointed by the United Nations to stimulate long-term investment and progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mora serves on the board of the B Team, a global leadership group advocating for responsible business practices. In addition to this role, Juan Carlos is member of the Institute of International Finance Board (IIF) a global association of financial institutions that promote sound financial policies, foster financial stability, and facilitate international financial cooperation.

"Juan Carlos is a highly effective leader and longtime supporter of Acumen Colombia," said Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Acumen. "He brings a deep belief in the transformative power of finance and social enterprises. He also stands on a long track record of connecting rural communities to business opportunities. We're grateful for his support for our mission and his commitment to the Acumen community."

Colombia's 12 million rural residents, 24% of the population, face a 25% poverty rate—double the national average. Since 2013, Acumen has advanced sustainable development and climate resilience in Colombia through impact investments in agriculture and energy. Acumen investees Azahar Coffee Company and Gigante Central Wet-Mill improve livelihoods for smallholder farmers by enhancing coffee production and market access; and, IncluirTec connects farmers to formal financial services, fostering inclusion, while Soluna Energia delivers solar energy to rural homes, enhancing energy access and quality of life.

"I am honored to join Acumen's Board of Directors and help scale their work building businesses and markets that serve the poor," said Juan Carlos Mora, CEO of Bancolombia. "I deeply believe in the power of business to drive sustainable and inclusive development, and I look forward to supporting Acumen's efforts to transform lives and communities through innovation, investment, and moral leadership."

Mora joins a distinguished group of leaders on Acumen's Board, including Board Chair Nate Laurell, founder and Managing Partner of NewFrontier Holdings, and Vice Chair Kirsten Nevill-Manning, former executive at Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT), Facebook, and Google, as well as Board members Hans Taparia, founder of Tasty Bite, which sold to Mars, Inc., and, Thulsi Ravilla, former Executive Director of Aravind Eye Care System, the world's largest eye care facility.

Acumen is a global community of investors, innovators, and changemakers committed to tackling poverty by investing in solutions that uphold dignity. Founded in 2001 by Jacqueline Novogratz, Acumen has invested in transformational companies and cultivated leaders who are redefining the role of business in addressing social and environmental challenges. With investments impacting over half-a-billion lives, Acumen is building a world that prioritizes equity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.acumen.org.

