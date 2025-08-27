BAND and PlayVS Partner to Launch State-by-State Communication Hubs for Scholastic Esports

BAND, a group communication platform, has partnered with PlayVS, a leading scholastic esports platform, to provide streamlined communication tools for coaches, players, and parents. This collaboration aims to help manage team logistics and build a strong community within the rapidly growing world of high school esports.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BAND, a free group communication platform trusted by over 50 million users worldwide, is entering a strategic sponsorship agreement with PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic esports platform. This partnership will equip thousands of esports coaches, student-athletes, and parents across the U.S. and Canada with powerful tools to streamline communication, coordination, and community-building.
With over 100,000 students actively competing in PlayVS-powered leagues, seamless interaction among coaches, players, and parents is vital. The soon-to-be-signed partnership will integrate BAND's mobile-first, secure platform into PlayVS's competitive ecosystem—supporting growth, inclusivity, and the development of key skills like leadership, communication, and digital literacy.
As part of the initiative, State-by-State BAND groups will be created to support each region's esports programs. These state-level groups will serve as centralized spaces to stay informed about local tournaments, scheduling updates, rule changes, and community highlights.
- Seasonal updates from PlayVS
- Event reminders and playoff info
- Parent resources and eligibility timelines
- Real-time Q&A and peer support between coaches
- Community recognition and team highlights.
In addition, individual coaches will create their own BAND groups each season to manage their teams. These team-level groups enable coaches to share match schedules, strategy plans, training materials, and reminders—all in one organized and secure location. The built-in "Read by" feature also ensures accountability by letting coaches confirm who has viewed each post.
High school esports is one of the fastest-growing segments of youth activities in the U.S., with thousands of schools joining PlayVS each year. As the scene expands, the need for reliable, organized communication grows alongside it.
This partnership empowers esports communities with the same level of communication infrastructure that traditional sports have long benefited from — in a way that's mobile-friendly, private, secure, and easy to manage.
"When you're running a program with 40 students across multiple titles, you can't afford to lose details in a text chain," said a competitive esports coach. "Having one space for everything — that's a game-changer."
To learn more about BAND, watch this video or visit about.band.us.
ABOUT BAND
BAND is a leading group communication app that makes it easier for teams to stay on the same page. Leaders use BAND to manage and communicate with their teams on one platform through critical features like group messaging, notifications, calendars, RSVPs, pictures & videos, polls, live streams, and more. Over 400,000 group leaders are using BAND throughout the states, including sports teams, school clubs, businesses, and friends and families. BAND is available for free on iOS, Android, and web. For more information, visit https://band.us.
ABOUT PlayVS
PlayVS is North America's leading amateur esports and gaming platform, dedicated to unlocking the many benefits of competitive gaming for students at every level. PlayVS provides the most comprehensive pathway in scholastic esports—from middle school to college. PlayVS is the official high school esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and 40+ state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit https://playvs.com.
