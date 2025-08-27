BAND and PlayVS Partner to Launch State-by-State Communication Hubs for Scholastic Esports

"When you're running a program with 40 students across multiple titles, you can't afford to lose details in a text chain. Having one space for everything—that's a game-changer." Post this

As part of the initiative, State-by-State BAND groups will be created to support each region's esports programs. These state-level groups will serve as centralized spaces to stay informed about local tournaments, scheduling updates, rule changes, and community highlights.

Seasonal updates from PlayVS

Event reminders and playoff info

Parent resources and eligibility timelines

Real-time Q&A and peer support between coaches

Community recognition and team highlights.

In addition, individual coaches will create their own BAND groups each season to manage their teams. These team-level groups enable coaches to share match schedules, strategy plans, training materials, and reminders—all in one organized and secure location. The built-in "Read by" feature also ensures accountability by letting coaches confirm who has viewed each post.

High school esports is one of the fastest-growing segments of youth activities in the U.S., with thousands of schools joining PlayVS each year. As the scene expands, the need for reliable, organized communication grows alongside it.

This partnership empowers esports communities with the same level of communication infrastructure that traditional sports have long benefited from — in a way that's mobile-friendly, private, secure, and easy to manage.

"When you're running a program with 40 students across multiple titles, you can't afford to lose details in a text chain," said a competitive esports coach. "Having one space for everything — that's a game-changer."

To learn more about BAND, watch this video or visit about.band.us.

