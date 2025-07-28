Band of Coders Appoints Technology Strategist Romke de Haan as President

Romke brings the perfect mix of experience, discipline, and vision. He knows how to build high-performing teams, scale delivery without losing quality, and put the client experience at the center. Post this

A top innovator in IT modernization, tech leadership, problem-solving, and people management, de Haan has guided Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies through the adoption of new technologies and processes—providing them with a competitive edge through divergent thinking and a holistic approach to technology operations. Romke has extensive experience across industries such as technology, retail, and government. He has been instrumental in driving transformation by transitioning organizations from siloed structures and waterfall-based approaches to Agile methods like DevSecOps, enabling smoother cloud migration and more efficient operations.

At Band of Coders, de Haan will oversee daily operations, help expand service offerings, and support the firm's global engineering, design, and staffing teams—leveraging his expertise in SaaS and the cloud to introduce new services into the business. Under his transparent and empathetic leadership, Band of Coders will continue performing as a leader in innovative technologies like AI, Cloud, and Spatial computing—designing and developing the next generation of computing technologies.

"The legacy that Band of Coders and Toolbox 9 have built over the last 20+ years is full of beautiful moments, impactful services, and good company culture," said de Haan. "It's my torch to carry those traditions forward. Even as new technology is still being shaped, we plan to push the boundaries of what's possible to deliver the best fit solutions for all our customers."

Since founding Band of Coders in 2001, Bobby John has grown the company into a trusted technology partner that continues to expand its capabilities across design, development, and tech advisory. Thanks to its recent initiatives and partnerships, such as the acquisition of Toolbox 9, Band of Coders now delivers across a full spectrum, including UX design, custom software development, staff augmentation, and managed tech services—combining everything with an AI-native approach for solutions that are well-built and future-ready.

Moving forward, Band of Coders will focus on deepening existing client relationships, expanding its managed services offering, and helping startups and enterprises build products that are fast, scalable, and user-friendly. As CEO, John will now focus fully on long-term strategy and brand positioning.

"We're not chasing trends—we're creating long-term value," said John. "That means delivering software that works today, scales tomorrow, and positions our clients for the future. The leadership split creates clarity: clients will have a dedicated operational leader in Romke and continued strategic access to me. This move also strengthens our ability to serve you. With Romke focused on growth, delivery and operations, and me focused on vision, we're more equipped than ever to meet you where you are—and help you get where you're going."

Band of Coders is a full-service software development and design partner that turns bold ideas into market-ready products. From discovery and UX to scalable cloud architecture and staff augmentation, the firm assembles the right mix of expertise for every engagement—ensuring speed, transparency, and measurable ROI. Learn more at www.bandofcoders.com

