BAND Partners with WeCOACH to Empower Women Coaches Nationwide

"We're incredibly honored and excited to partner with WeCOACH in their mission to empower and advance women in sports," said Sidney Chae, U.S. General Manager at BAND. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to equity, inclusion, and leadership in athletics. By integrating BAND into WeCOACH's core programs and events, we'll be providing a centralized, school-safe platform for communication and collaboration. We look forward to working closely with the WeCOACH team to help women coaches stay connected, organized, and supported—on and off the field."

WeCOACH offers more than a dozen year-round leadership development programs. With BAND, these programs will benefit from streamlined communication, enhanced engagement, and a secure platform designed for teams of all levels.

"Our community has been asking for a better way to connect across programs, and BAND is the perfect solution," said Vanessa Fuchs, CEO of WeCOACH. "It's intuitive, team-friendly, and allows us to consolidate communication while expanding opportunities for collaboration.

Key Features for WeCOACH Members

Centralized Communication: Coaches can share updates, training materials, and weekly newsletters with team members and fellow coaches through one unified space.

Event Coordination: BAND's calendar allows for RSVP tracking and seamless scheduling of workshops, mentoring sessions, and leadership events.

Community Engagement: Chat rooms and polls help coaches connect on specific topics like DEI training, coaching strategies, or session planning.

Secure Resource Sharing: Coaches can safely distribute leadership guides and development materials in organized folders.

Privacy-First Platform: With ad-free experiences for users under 18 and strict data policies, BAND ensures coaches can manage groups without exposing personal information like phone numbers.

By eliminating the need for scattered group texts or social media platforms, BAND enables coaches to streamline day-to-day operations while focusing more on mentoring, strategy, and growth.

To learn more about BAND, watch this video or visit about.band.us. WeCOACH members can join their dedicated BAND community by clicking here.

ABOUT BAND

BAND is a leading group communication app that makes it easier for teams to stay on the same page. Leaders use BAND to manage and communicate with their teams on one platform through critical features like group messaging, notifications, calendars, RSVPs, pictures & videos, polls, live streams, and more. Over 400,000 group leaders are using BAND throughout the states, including sports teams, school clubs, businesses, and friends and families. BAND is available for free on iOS, Android, and web. For more information, visit https://band.us.

ABOUT WeCOACH

Founded in 2011, WeCOACH is a one-of-a-kind 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to recruiting, advancing, and retaining women coaches in all sports and levels through year-round professional growth & leadership development programs. Prior to Title IX, over 90% of women's collegiate sports teams were coached by women. Today, over 50 years later, the data indicates that number has decreased to 41% across all three NCAA Divisions, with only 7% women head coaches of color. Only 5% women coach men's teams. At the youth level, the data is hard to estimate, approximately less than 20% of teams are coached by women. WeCOACH launched MOVE the NUMBERS in 2022 to help change the landscape for women coaches and the student-athletes they lead. If she can see her, she can be her. For more information visit MOVE the NUMBERS.

