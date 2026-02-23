Bandicam Introduces Browser-Based Free Online Screen Recorder

We developed this browser-based screen recorder to make screen recording more accessible, without requiring installation or adding watermarks. Post this

The online screen recorder is intended for quick screen recordings, tutorials, and simple presentations. Users can record their screen directly in the browser by selecting a browser tab, window, or the entire screen. The tool supports screen recording with audio, allowing users to capture system audio, microphone audio, or both at the same time. Webcam recording is also supported, enabling users to add a webcam overlay during screen recording.

Additional features of the online screen recorder include real-time annotation, which allows users to mark and highlight areas on the screen while recording. Recorded files are processed locally within the browser, and recordings are not uploaded, supporting local-only processing during use. The tool does not require user sign-up and provides Full HD 1080p recording quality.

Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company, stated, "We developed this browser-based screen recorder to make screen recording more accessible, without requiring installation or adding watermarks." He added, "This launch allows us to serve users who prefer simple, web-based tools while continuing to support our desktop recording products."

Bandicam is known globally for its desktop screen recorder products for Windows and macOS. The launch of the online screen recorder not only complements Bandicam's existing desktop screen recording software, but also represents the company's expansion into browser-based products.

Bandicam's desktop screen recorder for Windows is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 and enables users to capture any area of their screen as a screenshot or screencast video file. Additionally, the desktop software allows users to record lectures, webinars, games, and Zoom meetings, with options to add narration from a microphone and video from a webcam. Recorded content can be shared on platforms such as YouTube or Google Drive.

Similarly, the Bandicam screen recorder for macOS allows users to capture their screen, internal audio, microphone, and camera for lectures, meetings, and gameplay. The Mac screen recorder includes a built-in video trimmer and does not add watermarks. Importantly, Bandicam's desktop products all support high-resolution screen recording, including up to 4K on Windows and up to 5K on macOS, and provide features such as mouse effects, click highlights, and multi-format video export.

With more than 10 million users worldwide, Bandicam's introduction of its free online screen recorder is expected to make screen recording more accessible than ever, empowering a broader audience to record and share content easily across both web-based and desktop platforms.

More information about the free browser-based screen recorder is available at https://freescreenrecorder.com/.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Media Contact

Claire Kim, Bandicam, 1 714-820-9558, [email protected], https://www.bandicam.com/

SOURCE Bandicam