Bandista Named Among North America's 50 Best Bars - Houston speakeasy repeats as the #1 bar in Texas

North America's 50 Best Bars describes Bandista as a serious programme with lighter fun touches and as an experience grounded in deep knowledge, but ultimately offering an expression of joy. Post this

North America's 50 Best Bars describes Bandista as a serious programme with lighter fun touches and as an experience grounded in deep knowledge, but ultimately offering an expression of joy.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Bandista named among North America's 50 Best Bars," says Tom Segesta, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. "Our incredible and creative team is always experimenting and innovating, ensuring that everyone who comes through the bookcase has an experience like no other."

Opened in 2022, Bandista has established itself in the Houston community as the preeminent bar for an intimate, thoughtful, and fun cocktail experience. Led by Beverage Manager Johnathan Jones, the small but mighty bar team of Josh Alden, Sam Ruiz, and Zachary Churbock guides guests through their journey, which showcases craftsmanship, creativity, and Southern hospitality. Its unique setting and high-touch service has helped it become a place where cocktail geeks and aficionados mingle with world travelers, and canoodling couples, while enjoying inventive takes on classic and modern cocktails, often with whimsical touches.

Bandista is strongly rooted within the international bar community, serving as a gathering point for some of the world's most respected establishments. Through hosting and participating in guest shifts at leading global bars, Bandista engages in an ongoing exchange of ideas and expertise grounded in a shared commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and excellence. This includes acclaimed bars such as Employees Only (New York City), Jewel of the South (New Orleans), Jigger & Pony (Singapore), Locale Firenze (Florence), and Virtù (Tokyo), reinforcing Bandista's place among the world's leading cocktail destinations.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 pm – midnight, Bandista requires reservations, during which guests enjoy 90-minute seatings at the eight-seat bar (cocktail laboratory) or in the cozy 12-seat lounge.

Guests choosing to make a night of it are invited to plan ahead and save with the Advance Purchase offer, which includes up to 25% off the Four Seasons Hotel Houston room rate when booking at least three days in advance. For more information, visit online, call (800) 734-4114 or contact a travel professional (chain code FS).

About Bandista

Bandista is an intimate, modern-day speakeasy (literally hidden behind a bookcase within Four Seasons Hotel Houston), reminiscent of a 1920s lounge that dazzles with a decadent Latin vibe. Guided by expert drink makers, guests of the 20-seat bar and lounge enjoy inventive creations, colorful and celebratory in nature, and often with unexpected elements. Its eight bar seats provide a center-stage show of the cocktail laboratory that pushes boundaries while still paying homage to the classics, while guests connect with other discreet guests. Vintage barware, whimsical accoutrements, and rare spirits from around the world complement the vibe. Inspired by the tequileros - the Prohibition-era smugglers who illegally transported tequila, Bandista is a cocktail journey and experience, rich in craftsmanship, creativity, and Southern hospitality. Bandista is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 pm to midnight. Reservations are required and are very limited, though walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability. For additional information, view the Bandista press kit and follow the bar on Instagram.

Media Contact

Brad Packer, Bandista at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1 3106342452, [email protected], https://www.bandistahouston.com/

SOURCE Bandista at Four Seasons Hotel Houston