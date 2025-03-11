BANFI VINTNERS Announces ALEXANDER VALLEY VINEYARDS As An Agency Brand

Banfi makes its foray into California, while Alexander Valley Vineyards celebrates golden anniversary
NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfi Vintners, wine and spirits merchant and importer of its family-owned fine wines, announces a strategic partnership with Alexander Valley Vineyards in a significant expansion of its prestigious wine portfolio.
Alexander Valley Vineyards has a rich family history and strong tie to the terroir that predates the AVA. After creating their family winery in 1975, Hank and Linda Wetzel championed the establishment of the Alexander Valley AVA, bringing recognition and respect to the region. As a certified Sonoma Green Business, sustainable initiatives are at the forefront of practices in both the winery and the vineyards. The family's estate spans 720 acres, allowing for a distinctive portfolio that showcases the character of the region. The nationally distributed portfolio, most recognized for quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Zinfandel carries the Sonoma Sustainability certification. Crowning the portfolio is the highly awarded, proprietary Bordeaux blend, Cyrus, the namesake of the region's founder. A recently completed expansion put the finishing touch on an acre of underground caves where the estate wines are barrel aged in ideal conditions and daily tours are offered for visitors.
"The fit with Banfi is undeniable," says Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and CEO of Banfi. "Banfi's commitment to territory and culture transformed Montalcino and the Brunello category continues to flourish, so the Wetzel family values and longtime dedication to the region resonated with me immediately."
Today, Alexander Valley Vineyards remains family owned and run with the 3rd generation at the helm. Harry Wetzel, Director of Operations notes, "We are thrilled to honor our family's legacy and look forward to the growth that aligning with Banfi promises." Robert Wetzel, Director of Sales adds, "At a time when we're celebrating 50 years of Alexander Valley Vineyards, partnering with Banfi sets the tone for the next 50 years."
The partnership marks the first California brand in the Banfi Vintners portfolio. Mariani-May continues, "With an average price point of $25+, the wines from Alexander Valley Vineyards align with Banfi's ethos of affordable luxury and sustainability first mentality and beautifully complement our current portfolio. We are proud to welcome Alexander Valley Vineyards into our portfolio and we continue to be excited about the premium selections and exceptional quality we're able to offer our customers."
