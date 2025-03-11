BANFI VINTNERS Announces ALEXANDER VALLEY VINEYARDS As An Agency Brand

Banfi Vintners, wine and spirits merchant and importer of its family-owned fine wines, announces a strategic partnership with Alexander Valley Vineyards in a significant expansion of its prestigious wine portfolio. Post this

"The fit with Banfi is undeniable," says Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and CEO of Banfi. "Banfi's commitment to territory and culture transformed Montalcino and the Brunello category continues to flourish, so the Wetzel family values and longtime dedication to the region resonated with me immediately."

Today, Alexander Valley Vineyards remains family owned and run with the 3rd generation at the helm. Harry Wetzel, Director of Operations notes, "We are thrilled to honor our family's legacy and look forward to the growth that aligning with Banfi promises." Robert Wetzel, Director of Sales adds, "At a time when we're celebrating 50 years of Alexander Valley Vineyards, partnering with Banfi sets the tone for the next 50 years."

The partnership marks the first California brand in the Banfi Vintners portfolio. Mariani-May continues, "With an average price point of $25+, the wines from Alexander Valley Vineyards align with Banfi's ethos of affordable luxury and sustainability first mentality and beautifully complement our current portfolio. We are proud to welcome Alexander Valley Vineyards into our portfolio and we continue to be excited about the premium selections and exceptional quality we're able to offer our customers."

