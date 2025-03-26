BANFI VINTNERS Announces BOATYARD DOUBLE GIN as an Agency Brand

Banfi enters the Gin category with highly decorated Irish gin Post this

"This is a brand to be excited about," says Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and CEO of Banfi. "Boatyard has created something truly special and we have been particularly impressed by their early performance in the US market. In addition to producing exceptional gin, they are also an impressive team that brings extensive experience and skill to the table and it is with great pride that we welcome Boatyard to our Banfi family."

Founder Joe McGirr spent a decade at the Glenmorangie Company before returning to his family home and establishing Boatyard Distillery in 2016. McGirr describes the partnership, "Banfi and Boatyard coming together is like a well-made martini," a nod to Boatyard's signature cocktail. This is the perfect time for us to lean into Banfi's expertise and we can already feel the energy and enthusiasm from the Banfi team. To be able to share Boatyard across the US is a dream realized for us."

Boatyard celebrates the natural beauty of their surroundings both through the local sourcing of juniper and botanicals from organic farms as well as their distinctive hospitality and visitor experience. The Boatyard Distillery received a 2024 Travelers' Choice award and is consistently listed as one of the top things to do in Northern Ireland by TripAdvisor. Boatyard 's outstanding visitor experience nicely complements Castello Banfi's world-class hospitality, Michelin-starred Sala dei Grappoli, and Il Borgo, the Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel. Mariani-May continues, "as we experience at Castello Banfi in Montalcino, consumers, especially today, crave experience and those experiences are what create lifelong brand affinity. The hospitality experience at Boatyard Distillery is invaluable."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Banfi: [email protected]

About Banfi

Founded 1919 in New York City, Banfi is a family owned, luxury wine and spirits company led by Cristina Mariani-May as proprietor and CEO. The portfolio's jewel is the award-winning Castello Banfi vineyard estate in Montalcino, Tuscany. The prestigious wine portfolio, along with the Castello Banfi Il Borgo luxury hotel, Michelin-starred dining, and extensive hospitality offers the ultimate authentic Tuscan experience. The Mariani family is also owner of US Pacific Northwest based Pacific Rim & Company with projects from premiere AVAs across Washington state and the acclaimed Willamette Valley, Oregon. The Banfi portfolio also includes ownership interest in leading organic and 1% for the planet brand Natura wines, produced by Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Chile. Most recently, the company has forged strategic partnerships with Alexander Valley Vineyards as well as Brother's Bond Bourbon and The Boatyard Distillery, Ireland's first B-Corp certified distillery. For more information, visit https://banfiwinesusa.com/.

About The Boatyard Distillery

The Boatyard Distillery is situated on the banks of Lough Erne, County Fermanagh in the North West of Ireland. The distillery takes its name from the disused Boatyard that it's built on, making it unique as a distillery as visitors can arrive just as easily by boat as they can by car. The first legal distillery in Fermanagh since 1890, The Boatyard Distillery was founded by Joe McGirr, who spent a decade working in Scotland at the Glenmorangie Company, before returning to his family home in Enniskillen with the aim of crafting a gin so perfect for martinis that it would be poured in all the world's best bars and restaurants. The juniper-led spirit is certified organic, crafted from eight local botanicals and incorporates juniper at both the start and finish of the production process. The first bottle of Boatyard Double Gin was sold in 2016 and since then the company's flagship spirit has gone on to pick up a long list of awards and accolades all over the world including 'number two trending gin brand in the world for 2025' by Drinks International, 'gin category champion' at the esteemed Bartenders' Brand Awards 2025 and 'Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year' at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2024. In 2023, Boatyard became the first B-Corp certified distillery on the island of Ireland, rewarding the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility in everything they do. For more information, visit https://www.boatyarddistillery.com

Media Contact

Lauren Marano, Banfi, 1 5166862676, [email protected]

SOURCE Banfi