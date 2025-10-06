Bangkok and IQAir sign landmark partnership for clean air

"Bangkok is demonstrating bold leadership by prioritizing clean air for its citizens," said Frank Hammes, IQAir Global CEO. Post this

"Air quality is not only important for the health of our citizens, but also for the future of our city," said Governor of Bangkok H.E. Chadchart Sittipunt. "Tools like the IQAir mobile app can help to educate citizens and ultimately help to enhance our city's air quality."

IQAir will provide its air quality monitoring platform and access to real-time and historical data to support Bangkok's public health initiatives. This will enable the BMA to make evidence-based decisions, improve risk communication and guide long-term policy.

The partnership will leverage IQAir's AirVisual Outdoor monitors to expand citywide air monitoring, empowering authorities and citizens with transparent, hyperlocal data.

Together, IQAir and the BMA will launch campaigns to raise awareness of air pollution risks and provide Bangkok residents with actionable steps to protect themselves, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

The partnership will also address air quality in schools by monitoring indoor air conditions, developing protocols and guidelines and exploring policy recommendations to safeguard children's health and learning environments.

A central long-term goal of the partnership is to make Bangkok's schools among the healthiest in the world, despite the city's challenging environmental conditions. By prioritizing clean air in classrooms, IQAir and the BMA aim to provide children with the healthiest possible start in life while setting an international benchmark for school environments in large urban centers.

This collaboration reflects a united approach—pairing government leadership with international technology expertise—to deliver lasting improvements to Bangkok's air. IQAir will contribute global expertise, advanced technology and monitoring solutions, while the BMA will lead local implementation and community engagement.

"Bangkok is demonstrating bold leadership by prioritizing clean air for its citizens," said Frank Hammes, IQAir Global CEO. "We are honored to support this vision with our data, technology and expertise."

Bangkok is taking decisive action to confront air pollution and protect public health. With IQAir's global expertise and the BMA's leadership, this partnership will bring data-driven insights, community education and school-focused solutions to one of Asia's most dynamic cities.

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments to improve air quality through information, collaboration and intervention.

