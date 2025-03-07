Bank Acquisition Boom: How Credit Unions Are Changing the M&A Landscape

CEO Advisory Group Releases New Whitepaper: "What Credit Unions Need to Know About Bank Acquisitions" First installment of three-part series provides strategic guidance on an increasingly important growth strategy

LAKE TAPPS, Wash., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Advisory Group, a leading financial services advisory firm, today announced the release of "What Credit Unions Need to Know About Bank Acquisitions: Part 1 - How to Get Started," the first installment in a comprehensive three-part whitepaper series designed to guide credit unions through the bank acquisition process.

The newly released whitepaper addresses the growing trend of credit unions acquiring banks as a strategic growth initiative. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed by CEO Advisory Group, credit union acquisitions of banks have doubled in recent years, from an average of 6.4 deals annually between 2015-2019 to 12.6 deals annually from 2020 through 2024. Total assets acquired have tripled from $6.6 billion to $22.3 billion during the same period.

"In 2024 we saw a new record for both the number and total assets of bank acquisitions by credit unions," says Glenn Christensen, founder and president/CEO of CEO Advisory Group. "With credit unions now representing 17% of all bank acquisitions, this strategy has become mainstream and offers substantial benefits for growth-minded credit unions."

The whitepaper details how bank acquisitions benefit credit unions by:

Accelerating execution of strategic plans

Facilitating entry into new geographic markets

Acquiring branches and customer relationships aligned with growth objectives

Implementing branch infill strategies to better serve existing members

Efficiently acquiring specialized products and talent, such as commercial lending

"What was once considered a novel transaction has developed a clear regulatory framework and successful precedents across the country," notes Christensen. "This established track record has made bank acquisitions an increasingly attractive option for credit unions seeking strategic growth."

The comprehensive three-part series will guide credit unions through the entire acquisition process:

Part 1: How to Get Started (Available Now)

Part 2: Proceeding with the Deal (Coming Soon)

Part 3: Post-Merger Integration (Coming Soon)

The whitepaper includes insights from credit union leaders, bank executives, financial industry attorneys, and M&A experts to provide a well-rounded perspective on this important growth strategy.

To download a complimentary copy of "What Credit Unions Need to Know About Bank Acquisitions: Part 1 - How to Get Started," visit https://ceoadvisory.com/CU-Bank-WhitePaper1 or contact Glenn Christensen at [email protected].

CEO Advisory Group serves as a trust-based adviser to credit unions providing mergers and acquisitions and growth planning. CEO Advisory was the first M&A consultancy with an exclusive focus on the credit union industry. We advise credit unions on mergers with other credit unions and acquisitions of banks.

