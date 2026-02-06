BankBound Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Community Banks to Compete and Thrive Digitally

BankBound is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of consecutive growth, world-class client NPS scores, and partnerships with over 100 financial institutions to empower community banks with data-driven digital marketing that levels the playing field against megabanks and digital challengers while strengthening local communities.
NEWTOWN, Penn., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BankBound, a leading digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to financial institutions, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Launched in 2016 as a specialized division of PrintMail Solutions, BankBound immediately leveraged decades of deep banking industry experience from its parent company to build highly targeted, data-driven digital strategies designed for the unique needs of community banks.
Since its inception, BankBound has achieved 10 consecutive years of growth while maintaining exceptional client satisfaction—never allowing its client Net Promoter Score (NPS) to dip below "world-class" status. The agency has proudly partnered with over 100 financial institutions nationwide, providing proactive, measurable marketing solutions including search engine optimization (SEO), digital advertising, content strategy, social media, email automation, and more.
By drawing on shared intelligence from its broad client base of financial institutions, BankBound's team has helped level the playing field for community banks competing against megabanks and digital-only challengers. These efforts support local banks that deliver meaningful impact every day—fueling local businesses, families, and communities in markets across the country.
"Reaching our 10-year mark is a meaningful milestone because it represents a decade of collaboration with community-focused financial institutions," said Brian Reilly, Managing Partner and Founder of BankBound. "Community banks play a critical role in the lives of the people and businesses they serve, and we're proud to work alongside them as an extension of their teams, supporting their growth and long-term success."
As BankBound begins its next chapter, the agency remains committed to thoughtful strategy, transparency, and results-driven partnerships that help community banks succeed digitally.
For more information about BankBound's services or to explore how your institution can benefit from specialized financial marketing expertise, visit bankbound.com.
About BankBound: BankBound is a Newtown, Pennsylvania-based digital marketing agency, specializing exclusively in the banking and financial services industry. Focused on data-driven, measurable strategies, BankBound helps community banks acquire customers, engage audiences, elevate brands, and drive sustainable growth. Follow BankBound on LinkedIn for insights on #banklocal marketing best practices.
Media Contact
Brian Reilly, BankBound, 1 2673646143, [email protected], https://www.bankbound.com/
SOURCE BankBound
