Bankful's Woo Integration Transforms Payment Processing for High-Risk and Subscription Businesses Worldwide

"At Bankful, our priority is to empower merchants, of all walks, to thrive in the digital marketplace with ease," says Dom Brown, SVP of Partnerships. "Our latest Woo integration is the embodiment of that commitment." Post this

"At Bankful, our priority is to empower merchants, of all walks, to thrive in the digital marketplace with ease," says Dom Brown, SVP of Partnerships. "Our latest Woo integration is the embodiment of that commitment."

The integration allows merchants to accept payments across a wide spectrum of methods, including credit cards, debit cards, eCheck, cryptocurrency, and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay & Google Pay. It supports transaction processing in over 150 currencies across 150 countries, a truly global solution for businesses seeking international growth.

Bankful's secure Woo integration includes free subscriptions for qualified merchants, as well as automated fraud/chargeback management tools, and a host of other modular value-added services.

To explore how Bankful's Woo integration can transform your business, visit www.bankful.com

Media Contact

Marcela DeVivo, Bankful, 1 888-882-9494, [email protected], https://bankful.com/

SOURCE Bankful