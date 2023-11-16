Bankful's Woo Integration Transforms Payment Processing for High-Risk and Subscription Businesses Worldwide

Bankful, a payment industry innovator, has launched a Woo integration to simplify global payment processing for businesses. This integration, part of Bankful's commitment to empower merchants, offers a headless payment platform and supports various payment methods across 150 countries. With a focus on underbanked businesses, Bankful's secure Woo integration includes free subscriptions for eligible merchants, automated fraud/chargeback management tools, and other value-added services.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bankful, a recognized innovator in the payment industry, has recently launched a new Woo integration, aiming to revolutionize embedded payments. This integration simplifies payment processing for businesses worldwide, empowering Woo customers globally and paving the way for a new growth trajectory.
Bankful's comprehensive suite of payment solutions offers a headless payment platform, eliminating complexity while increasing conversion for shared Woo + Bankful clients. Bankful's mission to work with the underbanked remains front and center; its high-risk merchant acceptance policy enables a broader range of businesses to step into the world of ecommerce with confidence.
"At Bankful, our priority is to empower merchants, of all walks, to thrive in the digital marketplace with ease," says Dom Brown, SVP of Partnerships. "Our latest Woo integration is the embodiment of that commitment."
The integration allows merchants to accept payments across a wide spectrum of methods, including credit cards, debit cards, eCheck, cryptocurrency, and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay & Google Pay. It supports transaction processing in over 150 currencies across 150 countries, a truly global solution for businesses seeking international growth.
Bankful's secure Woo integration includes free subscriptions for qualified merchants, as well as automated fraud/chargeback management tools, and a host of other modular value-added services.
To explore how Bankful's Woo integration can transform your business, visit www.bankful.com
