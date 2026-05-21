Banking Labs Inc Expands Global Innovation Footprint with New AI Research & Product Development Office in Hyderabad, India

"India is an ideal location for expanding our global AI, Quantum research, and product engineering capabilities as we build enterprise-grade solutions that help financial institutions modernize, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation." — Dr. Ravi Gedela, CEO, Banking Labs Inc Post this

The Hyderabad office will serve as a dedicated hub for:

Banking AI, Post-Quantum security and regulations research

Enterprise banking platforms and product engineering

AI-driven risk, compliance, fraud , and financial crime solutions

, and financial crime solutions Banking analytics and automation

Open finance and digital transformation innovation

The expansion reinforces Banking Labs' commitment to building scalable, secure, and responsible AI solutions that help financial institutions modernize operations, improve resilience, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate innovation.

The new office will also support Banking Labs' growing international customer base while strengthening collaboration across North America and Asia-Pacific markets.

About Banking Labs Inc

Banking Labs Inc is an AI-powered financial intelligence company serving banking, financial services, and insurance organizations across North America and global markets. Headquartered in Canada with operations in the United States and India, Banking Labs specializes in Enterprise AI, banking analytics, risk and compliance transformation, payments modernization, automation, cloud engineering, and financial innovation solutions.

Media Contact

Michael Marshall, Banking Labs Inc, 1 647-551-8989, [email protected], www.bankinglabs.com

SOURCE Banking Labs Inc