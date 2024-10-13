Banking Labs Inc Joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to accelerate digital transformation and improve operational resilience

"Our AI-powered intelligence, strategy and innovative platforms accelerating banks to attain competitive advantage and growth," said Dr. Ravi Gedela, CEO of Banking Labs. Post this

Banking Labs, an AI-powered financial intelligence company, provides strategic consulting and delivers innovative, transformative and sustainable Banking Solutions for the changing Financial Services marketplace. We differentiate in measuring contribution to client's success by business growth, cost transformation, and operational efficiency improvement.

With our deep banking knowledge, exceptional data, cloud engineering, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning capabilities, this partnership will enable Banking Labs to bring best-in-class implementations of the ServiceNow platform to the financial services industry. By adopting ServiceNow, banks will be positioned to help clients better align their financial and operational realities with their long-term goals and priorities.

"Across North America, banks strive to continue and deepen the digital transformation to embrace AI to sustain growth, and to collaborate and integrate with external SaaS services, to accelerate delivery excellence and to drive more value creation with best customer experience," said Dr. Ravi Gedela, Banking Labs CEO. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver top-notch digital transformation solutions for banks. With the ServiceNow platform and our expertise, we are in a better position to help banks streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation.

Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.

About Banking Labs Inc

Banking Labs, AI powered financial intelligence company, offers innovative products and strategy and advisory services in banking domain and technologies. Our strategic partnerships with our clients allow us to produce business outcomes that automate, accelerate and derisk real-time financial transactions using our platform and strategic consulting. Banking Labs is actively engaged by CXO offices in the areas finance transformation, regulatory & compliance, Payments, channels, fraud, and risk management. To learn more, visit http://www.bankinglabs.com

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

