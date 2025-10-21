Banking Labs Inc. Wins Global AI Innovation Award 2025 for Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services

Transforming finance and insurance with a proprietary agentic AI pipeline
FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banking Labs Inc., an AI-powered financial intelligence firm, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Global AI Innovation Award 2025 in the "People & Organization" category for Outstanding Contribution by an AI Leader to an Institution, presented by The Digital Banker.
This prestigious accolade honors Banking Labs Inc.'s pioneering work in developing a proprietary agentic AI pipeline that is transforming mission-critical operations across the financial services and insurance sectors. The pipeline integrates:
- Explainable AI models to foster transparency and build trust
- Intelligent workflows that accelerate and enhance decision-making
- Robust governance frameworks to ensure regulatory compliance and institutional accountability
These components are seamlessly embedded within an Agentic AI workflow framework that powers end-to-end digital transformation — from data engineering to fraud detection to crypto payments and asset tokenization.
"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by The Digital Banker," said Dr. Ravi Gedela, CEO of Banking Labs Inc. "This award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team. It validates our mission to develop cutting-edge AI technologies that help financial institutions better serve their customers in a fast-changing digital world."
The Digital Banker Awards are globally recognized for celebrating excellence and innovation in financial services. Banking Labs Inc.'s achievement underscores its leadership in harnessing AI to drive operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric transformation.
About Banking Labs Inc.
Banking Labs Inc. is a leading fintech company with operations across the United States, Canada, and India, specializing in AI-driven solutions for the financial services and insurance industries. The firm is committed to innovation, transparency, and scalable impact — empowering institutions to navigate the future of finance with intelligence and confidence.
