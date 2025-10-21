Banking Labs Inc. Wins Global AI Innovation Award 2025 for Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services

We're honored to be recognized by The Digital Banker," said Dr. Ravi Gedela, CEO of Banking Labs Inc. "This award affirms our team's dedication to advancing AI that empowers financial institutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape Post this

Explainable AI models to foster transparency and build trust

Intelligent workflows that accelerate and enhance decision-making

Robust governance frameworks to ensure regulatory compliance and institutional accountability

These components are seamlessly embedded within an Agentic AI workflow framework that powers end-to-end digital transformation — from data engineering to fraud detection to crypto payments and asset tokenization.

These capabilities are embedded within a comprehensive Agentic AI workflow framework, enabling end-to-end digital transformation — spanning data engineering, fraud detection, financial crimes, crypto payments, and asset tokenization.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by The Digital Banker," said Dr. Ravi Gedela, CEO of Banking Labs Inc. "This award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team. It validates our mission to develop cutting-edge AI technologies that help financial institutions better serve their customers in a fast-changing digital world."

The Digital Banker Awards are globally recognized for celebrating excellence and innovation in financial services. Banking Labs Inc.'s achievement underscores its leadership in harnessing AI to drive operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric transformation.

About Banking Labs Inc.

Banking Labs Inc. is a leading fintech company with operations across the United States, Canada, and India, specializing in AI-driven solutions for the financial services and insurance industries. The firm is committed to innovation, transparency, and scalable impact — empowering institutions to navigate the future of finance with intelligence and confidence.

Media Contact

Michael Marshall, Banking Labs Inc, 1 647-551-8989, [email protected], www.bankinglabs.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Banking Labs Inc