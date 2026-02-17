Bankjoy Adds 10 New Financial Institution Clients and Announces Expanded Adoption of Digital Banking Solutions

"Bankjoy distinguished itself with its FraudSense platform, online account opening capabilities, and deposit growth tools. This partnership positions us to expand confidently and deliver a secure, modern digital experience for our members." Ron Smith, CEO & Chief Security Officer, Enbright CU Post this

"Enbright Credit Union sought a digital banking partner to accelerate membership and deposit growth while enhancing fraud prevention," said Ron Smith, CEO and Chief Security Officer at Enbright Credit Union. "Bankjoy distinguished itself with its advanced FraudSense platform, modern online account opening capabilities, and comprehensive deposit growth tools. This partnership positions us to expand confidently and deliver a secure, modern digital experience for our members."

"Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless digital experiences that meet rising consumer expectations," said Michael Duncan, CEO & Co-Founder of Bankjoy. "This momentum shows that credit unions and community banks are not only choosing Bankjoy as a trusted partner, but they're continuing to invest in our platform as they see real value and measurable impact."

As part of these new and expanded relationships, Bankjoy clients are adopting strategic product solutions designed to drive measurable growth and protection across the digital banking lifecycle, including:

JoyCompass – A financial empowerment and engagement platform that combines advanced personal financial management tools with behavioral data insights to power highly targeted cross-selling and personalized growth strategies.

FraudSense – A multi-layered, real-time fraud prevention system embedded across the entire digital footprint—from online account opening (OAO) to consumer and business banking—delivering proactive authentication, monitoring, and risk mitigation at every critical touchpoint.

Business Banking – A modern digital business banking platform featuring advanced user management, granular permission controls, and treasury management capabilities built to support complex commercial relationships and scalable deposit growth.

These solutions help financial institutions accelerate deposit growth, improve loan conversion rates, streamline onboarding, strengthen account holder digital engagement, and enhance fraud prevention.

"Many of these expansions are happening because institutions are seeing tangible ROI and want to scale their digital capabilities quickly," said Michael Duncan, CEO and Co-Founder at Bankjoy. "When a client expands their partnership with us, it's the strongest signal that our platform is driving results and delivering on its promise."

Bankjoy's strong momentum signals a broader realization across the industry: financial institutions that intend to win must invest in modern, intelligence-driven digital platforms. With leading security, embedded financial empowerment, advanced cross-selling capabilities, and enterprise-grade business banking solutions, Bankjoy is enabling credit unions and community banks to compete with confidence and scale for the future.

To learn more about Bankjoy's digital banking platform and solutions, visit www.bankjoy.com.

About Bankjoy

Founded in 2015, Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology and elegantly designed financial solutions to banks and credit unions. The company's mission is to uplift communities in partnership with community financial institutions by providing technology that enhances people's everyday financial lives and reconnects these institutions to their community roots. Bankjoy's suite of products includes online and mobile banking, online account opening, loan origination, personal financial management, and statements. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

About Enbright

Enbright Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative committed to helping individuals and families achieve financial success through trusted service, innovative solutions, and a strong focus on community. With a mission centered on empowering members and supporting long-term financial well-being, Enbright Credit Union provides a full range of personal financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer lending, and digital banking tools designed to meet members where they are.

To learn more, visit enbrightcu.com

