Bankrate Names Accredited Debt Relief Best for Customer Satisfaction

"This recognition from Bankrate is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every client interaction," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Accredited Debt Relief. Post this

Bankrate's latest report recognizes Accredited Debt Relief for consistently exceptional customer ratings, reinforcing the company's client-first reputation. Reviews about Accredited Debt Relief average 4.8 stars or higher on the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, ConsumerAffairs and Google. Reviewers repeatedly highlight Accredited Debt Relief's empathetic, knowledgeable representatives who talk through client's debt consolidation options with patience and care.

"This recognition from Bankrate is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every client interaction," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Accredited Debt Relief. "We understand that people come to us during some of the most stressful moments of their financial lives. Our mission is to make that journey as clear, compassionate and effective as possible."

Bankrate evaluates debt consolidation companies across 15 factors, including affordability, availability, customer experience and company reputation. Bankrate cited Accredited Debt Relief's all-week customer service availability, personalized plans developed by certified debt specialists and broad suite of debt consolidation options as key differentiators from other providers.

Why was Accredited Debt Relief called "Best for Customer Satisfaction" by Bankrate?

Accredited Debt Relief has a long-standing track record of exceptional client support. Before Bankrate's 2026 review, Accredited Debt Relief's client support department had been recognized for their exceptional service by the American Business Awards, the Best in Biz Awards and the Business Intelligence Group.

What is Accredited Debt Relief's Better Business Bureau rating?

Accredited Debt Relief holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.

How does Accredited Debt Relief help?

Accredited Debt Relief helps residents of all 50 states discover their debt repayment options. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Accredited Debt Relief offers free custom consultations to people in debt to explore their repayment options. Clients of Accredited Debt Relief enjoy 24/7 customer support, a secure app and even group financial therapy sessions with Certified Financial Therapists™.

Accredited Debt Relief says that clients who qualify for their debt consolidation program can save 40% or more on eligible monthly debt payments, and get free from unsecured debts in as little as 24-48 months.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in paying off more than $3 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. Accredited Debt Relief also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Molly Simon, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 888-710-1253, [email protected], www.accrediteddebtrelief.com

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief