Bankruptcy Auction: Premium Italian Wine Portfolio & Other Related Assets

Auction Advisors Announces Bankruptcy Auction of Premium Italian Wine Portfolio, Fast-Rising Canned Cocktail Brand Lido Limone & Other Related Assets. Auction Date: July 15, 2025 | Bidder Qualification Deadline: July 11, 2025 Case No. 1:25-bk-10870 | United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. Access the secure dataroom at www.AuctionAdvisors.com
WILMINGTON, Del., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Advisors is pleased to announce the upcoming bankruptcy auction of assets belonging to Oracles Craft Brands, including a rare opportunity to acquire a thriving portfolio of Italian wine brands and a rising star in the premium canned cocktail market. The live auction, scheduled for July 15, 2025, offers potential buyers a compelling path into two high-growth sectors: imported wines and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, as well as several other small brands.
The centerpiece of the auction is a portfolio of four acclaimed Italian wine brands—Primaterra, La Maialina, Quattro Mani, and Rilasso—which together generated over $1.24 million in sales in 2024 and boast national distribution across 36 U.S. states. These wines have long-standing relationships with distributors and enjoy high brand recognition, particularly La Maialina, which offers a lineup of authentic Tuscan wines including Chianti, Chianti Classico, and Chianti Classico Riserva, all well-reviewed by sommeliers and critics alike.
Complementing the wine portfolio is Lido Limone, a 94-point-rated sparkling vodka lemonade inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast. This organic, gluten-free canned cocktail features triple-distilled corn vodka and real lemon juice, and has already achieved distribution in 22 states. Positioned at the intersection of premium and health-conscious RTD trends, Lido Limone is primed for growth, with eye-catching packaging and a wellness-forward brand identity that resonates with today's consumer.
Assets available in the auction include:
- Intellectual property, brand and trademark rights
- Goodwill and distributor relationships
- Physical inventory (subject to adjustment)
- Digital, e-commerce, and marketing collateral
- Optional access to additional wine product held by Italian manufacturers
- Any outstanding purchase orders at cost
In addition to these beverage assets, the auction includes minority interests in other spirits brands and a stake in a developing Irish whiskey label.
"This is a unique chance for both strategic buyers and industry newcomers to acquire high-quality beverage assets at bankruptcy pricing," said Joshua Olshin, Managing Director of Auction Advisors. "The Italian wine brands in this portfolio have deep roots and a proven track record, while Lido Limone represents everything the modern RTD consumer wants—authenticity, clean ingredients, and bold, on-trend branding. These are assets that don't often come to market, especially not in a single event."
All interested parties must submit qualifying bids by July 11, 2025, to participate in the auction on July 15, 2025. Full access to the secure dataroom, including financials, sales data, inventory details, and distribution history, is available by visiting the website.
For more information or to schedule a private consultation, please contact:
Joshua Olshin - 212-375-1222 ext 705
Oren Klein - 212-375-1222 ext 703
About Auction Advisors
Auction Advisors is a leading asset disposition firm specializing in bankruptcy sales, corporate restructurings, and unique asset auctions across multiple industries. Known for its tailored approach and robust buyer networks, Auction Advisors delivers results that maximize asset value for sellers and provide rare acquisition opportunities for buyers.
Media Contact
Joshua Olshin, Auction Advisors, 1 212-375-1222 705, [email protected], https://auctionadvisors.com/
