Bankruptcy Auction: Premium Italian Wine Portfolio & Other Related Assets

Complementing the wine portfolio is Lido Limone, a 94-point-rated sparkling vodka lemonade inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast. This organic, gluten-free canned cocktail features triple-distilled corn vodka and real lemon juice, and has already achieved distribution in 22 states. Positioned at the intersection of premium and health-conscious RTD trends, Lido Limone is primed for growth, with eye-catching packaging and a wellness-forward brand identity that resonates with today's consumer.

Assets available in the auction include:

Intellectual property, brand and trademark rights

Goodwill and distributor relationships

Physical inventory (subject to adjustment)

Digital, e-commerce, and marketing collateral

Optional access to additional wine product held by Italian manufacturers

Any outstanding purchase orders at cost

In addition to these beverage assets, the auction includes minority interests in other spirits brands and a stake in a developing Irish whiskey label.

"This is a unique chance for both strategic buyers and industry newcomers to acquire high-quality beverage assets at bankruptcy pricing," said Joshua Olshin, Managing Director of Auction Advisors. "The Italian wine brands in this portfolio have deep roots and a proven track record, while Lido Limone represents everything the modern RTD consumer wants—authenticity, clean ingredients, and bold, on-trend branding. These are assets that don't often come to market, especially not in a single event."

All interested parties must submit qualifying bids by July 11, 2025, to participate in the auction on July 15, 2025. Full access to the secure dataroom, including financials, sales data, inventory details, and distribution history, is available by visiting the website.

For more information or to schedule a private consultation, please contact:

Joshua Olshin - 212-375-1222 ext 705

[email protected]

Oren Klein - 212-375-1222 ext 703

[email protected]

About Auction Advisors

Auction Advisors is a leading asset disposition firm specializing in bankruptcy sales, corporate restructurings, and unique asset auctions across multiple industries. Known for its tailored approach and robust buyer networks, Auction Advisors delivers results that maximize asset value for sellers and provide rare acquisition opportunities for buyers.

Joshua Olshin, Auction Advisors, 1 212-375-1222 705, [email protected]

