Bankruptcy Fraud Charge Against Elia Zois Dismissed by U.S. Attorney General

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 14, 2024, the U.S. Attorney General dismissed the bankruptcy fraud charge against Elia Zois. This decision concludes the case.

