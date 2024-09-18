Banks Improve Transaction Search and Debit Card Management Capabilities for Mobile Users

"Banks are adopting a mobile-centric approach that enables customers to efficiently access account transactions through their mobile device." – Susan Foulds, managing director, Keynova Group Post this

"Banks are adopting a mobile-centric approach that enables customers to efficiently access account transactions through their mobile device," said Susan Foulds, managing director, Keynova Group. "Responding to the increasing use of debit cards at the point of sale and online, together with a growing reliance on mobile banking, banks are working toward providing mobile parity with online banking to offer a similar customer experience through both channels."

Transaction search and filter functionality through mobile banking apps has significantly progressed in the past two years yielding creative mobile-optimized experiences. Most of the Scorecard banks (82%) enable mobile app users to search or filter transaction history by dollar and date range, 76% support search by transaction description and 70% enable free-form keyword search of transactions. While filtering elements to locate specific transactions can be helpful for banking on the go, only 41% of banks enable mobile app users to filter deposit account transactions by type, such as deposits, transfers, and Zelle or bill payments. More than half (65%) offer this functionality through authenticated mobile web browsers. Currently, only 12% of the banks provide sort functionality in their apps, a common option in desktop online banking to quickly reorder transaction activity to identify an item. Virtual assistants can be efficient in finding older transactions or searching accounts with high volume activity via mobile as well. Today, less than 30% of banks offer virtual assistants that are able to identify transactions by type or display deposits upon request. Only Bank of America's Erica and U.S. Bank's Smart Assistant identify recurring transactions and fees, proactively notifying users of duplicate debit transactions when prompted—a valuable attribute.

Banks have also greatly improved mobile debit card management capabilities. Mobile users can request a card replacement through most of the banks' apps, and Wells Fargo guides customers to immediately add the new card account number to their digital wallet. Card lock can be essential if the card is lost or a wallet is stolen—especially for debit cards tied to deposit accounts. All of the Scorecard banks now enable mobile app users to lock/unlock a debit card, and nearly three-quarters extend that capability to mobile web users. PIN reset is available through 71% of banks' mobile apps and via mobile web at 59% of banks. Daily transaction limits, which are important for controlling spending and preventing fraud, are supported by just over one-third of banks for both app and mobile web users. Restricting card usage is less common, with few bank apps allowing customers to turn off the card for specific types of purchases, such as online purchases and foreign transactions. The ability to personalize debit card options at ATMs is rising though, with 41% of banks enabling users to withdraw cash at an ATM through the mobile app instead of using a card, while Fifth Third provides a QR code for ATM access.

Keynova Group's semi-annual, fact-based Mobile Banker Scorecard, offered for more than two decades, evaluates digital user capabilities, customer experience elements, and best practices to identify evolving trends and insights that drive mobile strategy in banking. The evaluation encompasses the mobile apps and websites of Bank of America, BMO, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, M&T Bank, PNC, Regions Bank, TD Bank, Truist, USAA, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo. A separate semi-annual Online Banker Scorecard reviews the online banking experience. For more information please visit: https://www.keynovagroup.com/scorecards/#banking

Keynova Group is the nation's foremost competitive intelligence firm providing trusted benchmarking insights and analysis of consumer and small business digital financial services, including banking, credit card, home lending and insurance. Since 1999, Keynova Group's Scorecards have served as the go-to source for leading financial services firms to obtain reliable competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm's proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their online and mobile channels to deliver a premier experience to customers and prospects.

