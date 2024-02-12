BANNED the Musical to debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The polarizing discourse around gender today extends beyond opinions.
DENVER, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado composer, April Alsup, has announced the dates for BANNED the Musical, a timely story of a group of Gen Z gender misfits and the events leading up to their performance at a local performing arts festival. The polarizing discourse around gender today extends beyond opinions and has real consequences in society.
The show is the brainchild of April Alsup and was a perfect fit for everyone on both sides of the pond. "We've built a fabulous relationship with the creative programming vision of our sponsor" said April Alsup, "we introduced our concept to Greenside Venues earlier this year and they were thrilled to include our show in their 2024 festival lineup."
The characters in BANNED go online to live out their dreams and escape the harsh realities of the world. We witness the juxtaposition of their psyche online and offline, we experience their inner struggles with intimacy, authenticity and acceptance.
BANNED the Musical will be directed by Kelly McAllister and staged in Colorado using local talent. The Denver based theatre troupe will travel to the Edinburgh Fringe and perform with other artists from around the world. The show will debut at Greenside @ Riddles Court August 2nd - 10th, 2024.
Some famous faces have graced the halls at Riddles Court; including King James VI, who in 1598 attended a state banquet there and in 1751 it became the residence of David Hume. It should come as no surprise that the building will become the venue for the new musical's debut.
