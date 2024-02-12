BANNED the Musical to debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

BANNED will debut at Greenside @ Riddles Court from August 2nd through August 10th, 2024. Post this

The characters in BANNED go online to live out their dreams and escape the harsh realities of the world. We witness the juxtaposition of their psyche online and offline, we experience their inner struggles with intimacy, authenticity and acceptance.

BANNED the Musical will be directed by Kelly McAllister and staged in Colorado using local talent. The Denver based theatre troupe will travel to the Edinburgh Fringe and perform with other artists from around the world. The show will debut at Greenside @ Riddles Court August 2nd - 10th, 2024.

Some famous faces have graced the halls at Riddles Court; including King James VI, who in 1598 attended a state banquet there and in 1751 it became the residence of David Hume. It should come as no surprise that the building will become the venue for the new musical's debut.

