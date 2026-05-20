Banner Environmental Services Launches Carpentry Division to Strengthen Project Delivery Across New England

"Very few firms can safely manage regulated environmental work and deliver the rebuild that Banner can." — Stephen Wenzel, Co-Owner & Executive Vice President Post this

This expansion is designed to enhance project outcomes—not replace valued general contractor relationships.

"Banner remains committed to working collaboratively with general contractors and project partners," said Stephen Wenzel, Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. "This gives our clients and GC partners more options by allowing Banner to step in where continuity or schedule certainty is needed, while still supporting the traditional GC-led project structure."

The new division will provide:

Structural framing

Interior and exterior reconstruction

Finish carpentry

Full post-remediation rebuilds

Insurance restoration support

Strategic Banking Relationship Supports Growth

The launch of Banner's Carpentry Division is supported by a new strategic banking relationship with TD, providing the financial framework needed to invest in personnel, vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure while maintaining disciplined growth.

Stephanie Robl, Co-Owner, President, and CFO, led nearly six months of planning, relationship-building, and financial alignment to establish this banking relationship and position Banner for long-term growth.

"This relationship with TD is the result of months of relationship-building and proving who we are as a company," said Robl. "TD's belief in Banner is remarkable, and it gives us the support to invest in the next natural progression our clients have been asking for—carpentry services."

For years, Banner's existing client base has created a natural demand for reconstruction services following remediation and environmental work.

"We already have the talent, the client relationships, and the need," Robl added. "Now we have the financial backing to expand responsibly and deliver this scope of work on a much wider scale."

"Banner Environmental Services is entering an important new phase of growth, and TD is pleased to support that progress," said Christopher Thomas, Senior Relationship Manager, TD Bank U.S. "Their disciplined approach and clear vision have positioned the company well as it expands its services and pursues new opportunities across New England."

Leadership and Execution

Leading the new Carpentry Division is Wayne Greene, Banner's former Head of Operations, who recently completed the transition of operations leadership and brings decades of hands-on field experience—from structural framing to finish carpentry—along with the operational discipline needed to lead this expansion.

"What excites me most about this division is helping customers complete their projects from start to finish and seeing them satisfied with the final outcome," said Greene. "Whether it's reconstruction after remediation or correcting issues uncovered during demolition or abatement, clients can call Banner for complete support."

Built on Safety, Backed by Experience

As a DCAMM-certified registered WBE (Women Business Enterprise), Banner continues to strengthen its capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to supplier diversity, public sector excellence, and responsible growth. The company also plans to pursue additional DCAMM certification opportunities within the Carpentry Division.

What sets Banner apart is its ability to perform reconstruction work within highly regulated environments where asbestos, mold, hazardous materials, and strict containment protocols require specialized expertise.

"Very few firms can safely manage regulated environmental work and deliver the rebuild that Banner can," said Stephen Wenzel. "By keeping the work aligned, we improve schedules, reduce risk, and protect our clients' assets."

About Banner Environmental Services

Banner Environmental Services provides professional asbestos abatement, mold remediation, demolition, water and fire damage restoration, and environmental recovery services throughout New England. Since 1994, Banner has helped residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients safely restore, remediate, and rebuild with confidence.

For more information, contact Banner Environmental Services to discuss your project needs.

Media Contact

Stephen Wenzel, Banner Environmental Services, 1 (781) 934.6873, [email protected], https://www.bannerenvironmental.com/

SOURCE Banner Environmental Services