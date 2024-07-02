Bantam Materials Founder Exits UK Partnership

20-year industry veteran sets sights on North American expansion plan

MONTREAL, QC, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a successful partnership over the past 13 years, Vytas Gruodis is leaving Bantam Materials UK Ltd. to focus on his North American business, Bantam Materials International.

Bantam Materials International will continue to be managed by Directors William Tretiak, CEO, and Carolina Velarde, COO – with support from Vytas – and will work with partners in the North American market.

Bantam UK will now be owned and operated by Managing Director Raffi Schieir, with assistance from Director Kevin Mills, and will continue to serve the UK and European markets.

About Bantam Materials International

Bantam Materials International was founded by Vytas Gruodis in Montreal, Canada, in 2005. Bantam is a leading supplier of recycled plastics to major recyclers and packaging customers in the Americas.

Company Contact:

William Tretiak

CEO

Bantam Materials International

(514) 887-7278

william.tretiak(at)bantaminc.com

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe

PRagmatic Communications

(514) 576-2519

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com

