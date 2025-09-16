Bantam Materials International Proudly Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Supplier of recycled plastics has prospered by forging long-lasting relationships worldwide

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bantam Materials™ International (Bantam), a leading supplier of recycled plastics to major recyclers and packaging customers in the Americas, today proudly announced its 20th anniversary.

Bantam was founded in 2005 by Vytas Gruodis. Over the last 20 years, Vytas and the Bantam team have forged long-lasting relationships worldwide to become an established and respected trading partner with major recyclers and packaging companies across the Americas. The company specializes in the trade of rPET flake and pellets.

"This is a proud moment for us," says Vytas Gruodis, Founder and Director, Bantam. "Trading recycled plastics is a highly specialized business and that makes us part of tight global community. An efficient global recycled plastics market helps advance high-level sustainability objectives by reducing waste. We are proud of our contribution to this critical endeavor."

"Recycled plastics is a partnership-driven business where your reputation is everything," adds William Tretiak, CEO, Bantam. "We focus on delivering high quality materials, at high volumes with exceptional reliability and distinguish ourselves by being service-oriented, transparent and flexible. We thank our clients for the trust they have placed in us these last 20 years and invite prospective new clients to contact us at their convenience."

Note to Editors: Bantam executives will attend 'Pack Expo', September 29-October 1, in Las Vegas and 'Paper and Plastics Recycling Conference', October 15-16, in Chicago. They will be available for interviews and meetings.

About Bantam Materials™ International (Bantam)

