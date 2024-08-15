Banwa Private Island Recognised as Critical Habitat for Sharks and Rays

"Being named an ISRA is a significant milestone for Banwa Private Island," said Janet Oquendo, Island Manager of Banwa Private Island. "This recognition underscores our dedication to safeguarding our marine ecosystem and contributing to global shark and ray conservation efforts." Post this

ISRAs are designated ocean habitats crucial for the survival of sharks and rays. With over a third of shark species at risk of extinction due to overfishing and habitat loss, these protected areas are essential for their survival. Coastal regions, home to 75% of endangered shark species, are particularly vulnerable.

Banwa Private Island has become a sanctuary for marine life, with a remarkable resurgence of threatened species. Black Tip Reef Sharks have returned to the island's shallow waters, and Hawksbill Turtle nesting success rates have soared. These achievements are a testament to the island's commitment to conservation and habitat preservation.

"Being named an ISRA is a significant milestone for Banwa Private Island," said Janet Oquendo, Island Manager of Banwa Private Island. "This recognition underscores our dedication to safeguarding our marine ecosystem and contributing to global shark and ray conservation efforts."

The identification of ISRAs is a global initiative led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN-SSC) Shark Specialist Group (IUCN) Shark Specialist Group, in collaboration with local and regional experts like Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE). This collaborative effort highlights the importance of area-based conservation strategies, including Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). The newly designated ISRAs will provide valuable insights for developing and managing effective conservation measures to ensure the survival of these vulnerable species.

The Aquos Foundation, Banwa Private Island's non-profit partner, has been instrumental in the island's ecological restoration through reforestation, reef rehabilitation, and community support. Together, they are working to create a thriving underwater sanctuary for generations to come.

Banwa Private Island is an exclusive all-villa destination offering unparalleled luxury, privacy, and personalized service in a pristine marine and nature preserve. Nestled in the Sulu Sea, the island's lush landscapes and crystal-clear waters provide an idyllic setting for discerning travelers seeking an unforgettable escape.

