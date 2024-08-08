Baptist Memorial Achieves Significant Efficiency Gains with ReferralMD

"Working with the ReferralMD platform and team has been an excellent experience. The system's customization options and responsive support have enabled our department to increase output by 11.5%." Post this

Baptist Memorial achieved the following results using ReferralMD:

Decreased Referral Processing Time by 33%. With ReferralMD's outbound referrals work queue, Baptist Memorial is able to better organize and visualize the referrals that need to be processed. The integration with their Epic EHR allows referral orders to flow seamlessly into ReferralMD so the referral coordinators can process them in a timely manner. Also, the customized alerts help referral coordinators stay on top of their respective queues by notifying them when referrals need attention.

Decreased Appointment Scheduling Time by 98%. Baptist Memorial decreased the time to schedule patient appointments with specialists, resulting in faster access to necessary medical services. By implementing ReferralMD, the coordinators were alerted when referrals were not scheduled within specified timeframes or if the wait times for appointments were longer than expected.

Increased Referral Coordinator Productivity by 11.5%. By streamlining its referral process with ReferralMD, Baptist Memorial was able to process more outbound referrals and increase productivity per referral coordinator. ReferralMD automation reduces the number of manual steps in the process, including automated waitlists and communications to patients and providers.

Matt Sanders, Referral Center Director, states, "Working with the ReferralMD platform and team has been an excellent experience. The system's customization options and responsive support have enabled our department to increase output by 11.5% from FY23 to FY24 with the same personnel. This has significantly reduced care delays for our patients."

The ReferralMD platform offers robust integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, and Scheduling systems, automating manual tasks and improving operational efficiencies. Features include real-time provider availability, automated routing of registration and consent forms, and seamless integration with patient charts. ReferralMD helps organizations reduce administrative burdens, minimize errors, and improve the patient experience through optimized referral workflows.

About ReferralMD

ReferralMD allows healthcare organizations to work smarter, not harder, with the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered platform, including Digital Front Door, eConsults, Referral Management, Fax Management, and Marketing CRM solutions. Health systems, health centers, practices, and payers can streamline processes, decrease patient leakage, boost patient satisfaction, and improve communication between providers and patients. ReferralMD helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, drive operational efficiencies, and improve customer service. To learn more about ReferralMD, please visit https://getreferralmd.com.

About Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care is a top integrated healthcare network in the nation, offering a full continuum of care across the Mid-South. With over 600 specialists and primary care providers across more than 30 specialties, Baptist Memorial is dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare services.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Buford, ReferralMD, 1 (800) 343-3729, [email protected], https://getreferralmd.com/

SOURCE ReferralMD