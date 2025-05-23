Bar Publica's Rooftop Tiki Bar Grand Opening Kicks Off a New Culinary Direction

My collaboration with Bar Publica is one of my most meaningful projects, because this isn't just a restaurant, it's a community built on great food and a kitchen culture rooted in dignity. Post this

"My collaboration with Bar Publica is one of my most meaningful projects, because this isn't just a restaurant, it's a community built on great food and a kitchen culture rooted in dignity," Medlock said, reflecting on his vision for the future of Bar Publica.

The new rooftop tiki bar is designed for relaxation with lush tropical greenery, cozy seating, fire pits, and a laid-back vibe.

To celebrate these exciting new beginnings, Bar Publica invites the public and press to a Summer Kick-Off Party on Saturday, June 7th at 82 Hanover Street in West Bayside. Guests will enjoy the grand opening of the rooftop tiki bar with an evening of music, tropical cocktails, and celebration. Chef Ron will offer complimentary food as a special thank you gift for helping us spread the word. Come raise a glass with us and experience Bar Publica! RSVP here.

ABOUT BAR PUBLICA:

Known for its casual, welcoming ambiance, Bar Publica is more than a bar and restaurant, it's a gathering place. Guests come for honest flavors and the nightly adventures. Whether you're in the mood for a round of cocktails or looking to connect with friends over shared plates, Bar Publica delivers a taste of Puerto Rico in the heart of Portland. Learn more at www.barpublica.com.

